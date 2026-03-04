Trump criticises Starmer for refusing to strike Iran, says 'he is no Winston Churchill'

Highlights

Trump compared Starmer unfavourably to Winston Churchill after the UK refused to allow initial US strikes on Iran from British bases.

Starmer defended his decision saying it was his "duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest".

A YouGov poll shows 49 per cent of Britons oppose the US strikes on Iran compared with 28 per cent who back them.

US president Donald Trump has launched a deeply personal attack on prime minister Keir Starmer over Britain's refusal to allow the US to launch initial strikes on Iran from British bases, telling reporters "This is not Winston Churchill that we're dealing with."

The extraordinary comments came as Trump criticised Starmer for the third time in 24 hours, underlining his frustration at western allies for not unequivocally backing the US-Israeli action against Iran.

Speaking alongside German chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office, Trump said "I'm not happy with the UK either. That island that you read about … It's taken three or four days to work out where we can land.

It would have been much more convenient landing there as opposed to flying many extra hours.

We are very surprised." Despite the dispute, Starmer eventually agreed the US could use Diego Garcia for strikes on Iranian missile facilities, as well as RAF Fairford for defensive action to protect British citizens and allied countries hit by Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Starmer stands firm

Starmer issued his strongest rebuke yet in the Commons, saying the UK did not believe in "regime change from the skies" and defending his decision not to allow British bases for initial strikes.

"President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest. That is what I have done, and I stand by it," he said.

A YouGov poll revealed 49 per cent of Britons oppose the US strikes on Iran compared with 28 per cent who back them, while 50 per cent oppose the US using RAF bases to launch attacks.

Trump told the Sun the UK-US relationship was "obviously not what it was" and said Starmer also needed to change course on the Chagos Islands deal, North Sea oil and gas exploration and immigration policy.

He also falsely claimed there are sharia courts in London and suggested Starmer may be courting Muslim voters.

Emily Thornberry, chair of the foreign affairs committee, responded sharply "I can't help but wonder what Churchill would have made of Trump. He certainly ain't no Franklin D Roosevelt."

European allies also faced pressure — Trump threatened to cut off all trade with Spain after Madrid prohibited the US from using its bases for Iran strikes, calling Spain "terrible" and "uncooperative."