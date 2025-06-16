Historic UK-Uganda Rugby Tour launched at London fundraiser

An inspiring evening of sport, solidarity, and celebration unfolded on Friday (13) as Her Excellency Nimisha J Madhvani, High Commissioner of Uganda to the UK, hosted a dynamic fundraising event for the Tritons Uganda Rugby Tour 2025. The fundraiser drew attention to a groundbreaking moment in UK and Ugandan rugby relations, the first ever UK women’s rugby team set to tour Uganda.
The high-energy evening included guest appearances by celebrated rugby personalities Simon Shaw, a former England lock and British & Irish Lion, and Shaunagh Brown, an inspirational former England Red Roses international.
Set to take place from 19th to 23rd November 2025, the Tritons Uganda Tour will see both a men’s and women’s UK team travel to the "Pearl of Africa" to face the Uganda Club Select and National Select XVs. The tour, organised by Tritons Sports in collaboration with the Uganda Rugby Union, is poised to make history, marking the first ever UK women’s rugby team to play in Uganda.
Last year’s men’s match against the Ugandan National Veterans XV left an indelible mark. The 2025 tour is expected to build on that legacy with renewed purpose, inviting players and supporters alike to “Play. Explore. Make History.”