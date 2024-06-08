  • Saturday, June 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Trade union Unite refuses to endorse Labour manifesto

Unite wants Labour party to put an end to zero hours contracts – and ban the practice of “hire and fire”, where workers are fired and taken back at lower pay

Sir Keir Starmer

By: Shajil Kumar

LABOUR party’s biggest trade union backer Unite has refused to endorse its general election manifesto, but the party has decided to go ahead with it next week.

At a meeting on Friday, the shadow cabinet, union representatives, and the national executive committee (NEC) approved the manifesto.

While various party figures have been involved in shaping the manifesto, the final document is being closely guarded.

According to media reports, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham made it clear she would not be able to endorse the document.

Unite wants the Labour party to put an end to zero-hours contracts and ban the practice of “hire and fire” – where workers are fired and taken back at a lower pay, BBC reports.

It also said the manifesto does not go far enough in protecting workers’ rights and jobs in the oil and gas industry.

The public service union Unison also wants the inclusion of commitment towards improved pay and wage bargaining in the document.

Unite’s stand puts a question mark over whether it will fund the party at the general election. In 2019, Unite gave £3 million to Labour’s campaign.

Sharon Graham had earlier warned there were “no blank cheques” for Labour.

The Labour manifesto is expected to include a commitment to recognise a Palestinian state as “part of the process” to a two-state solution, BBC reports.

The document may also include plans to recruit more teachers and police officers and to cut net migration.

Related Stories

News
Labour, Tory leaders clash over taxes, defence
News
East London man strangled wife, threw body in river, trial told
News
Royal reward for driving change
News
Modi invited to form government, swearing-in on Sunday
News
Skipping D-Day event: Rivals attack Sunak despite apology
News
Search for TV doctor Mosley continues on Greek island
US
Sunita Williams dances on arrival at International Space Station
News
Leicester Council loses appeal in racial discrimination case
News
Oldham council boss hits back at Nigel Farage comments
News
Labour ‘needs help’ holding Slough amid anger over war in Gaza
UK
Care home abuse: Rotherham Council ‘acknowledges failings’
WORLD
Police bust migrant smuggling ring from Canada to US

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
unite-labour-party-manifesto
Trade union Unite refuses to endorse Labour manifesto
India vs Pakistan
India aim to exploit Pakistan’s woes on tricky NY pitch
Musk
Looking forward to doing ‘exciting work’ in India: Elon Musk
bbc-debate-labour-tories
Labour, Tory leaders clash over taxes, defence
How Rajasthan’s tent industry is blossoming again
Chelsea ‘grief garden’ to deal with love and loss

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×