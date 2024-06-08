Trade union Unite refuses to endorse Labour manifesto

By: Shajil Kumar

LABOUR party’s biggest trade union backer Unite has refused to endorse its general election manifesto, but the party has decided to go ahead with it next week.

At a meeting on Friday, the shadow cabinet, union representatives, and the national executive committee (NEC) approved the manifesto.

While various party figures have been involved in shaping the manifesto, the final document is being closely guarded.

According to media reports, Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham made it clear she would not be able to endorse the document.

Unite wants the Labour party to put an end to zero-hours contracts and ban the practice of “hire and fire” – where workers are fired and taken back at a lower pay, BBC reports.

It also said the manifesto does not go far enough in protecting workers’ rights and jobs in the oil and gas industry.

The public service union Unison also wants the inclusion of commitment towards improved pay and wage bargaining in the document.

Unite’s stand puts a question mark over whether it will fund the party at the general election. In 2019, Unite gave £3 million to Labour’s campaign.

Sharon Graham had earlier warned there were “no blank cheques” for Labour.

The Labour manifesto is expected to include a commitment to recognise a Palestinian state as “part of the process” to a two-state solution, BBC reports.

The document may also include plans to recruit more teachers and police officers and to cut net migration.