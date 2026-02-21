Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tilda marks Chinese New Year with major Central London activation and lion dance performances

The UK's top rice brand stages lion dance performances and a six-day Outernet takeover to mark the festive season

Tilda Chinese New Year activation

Delivered in partnership with USA Rice, the campaign promoted Tilda's Premium USA Long Grain 20kg

Tilda
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseFeb 21, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Tilda dominated Outernet at Tottenham Court Road for six days as part of its Chinese New Year campaign .
  • A traditional lion dance and drum performance was staged across Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square.
  • The campaign was delivered in partnership with USA Rice to promote Tilda's Premium USA Long Grain 20kg.
Tilda, the UK's number one rice brand by value according to Circana data, marked Chinese New Year with a major Central London activation, headlined by a six-day domination of Outernet at Tottenham Court Road.
The campaign also included a traditional lion dance and drum performance across Piccadilly Circus and Leicester Square, drawing large crowds into a vibrant festive celebration.

Delivered in partnership with USA Rice, the campaign promoted Tilda's Premium USA Long Grain 20kg, a key staple for wholesale and restaurant customers during the festive period.

The activation reinforced Tilda's commitment to investing in culturally significant occasions that drive visibility and engagement across retail and wholesale channels.

Tilda Chinese New Year activation Chinese New Year is a celebration with over 3,000 years of historyTilda

Anna Beheshti, head of Marketing at Tilda, said "Cultural moments are central to how we build and grow the Tilda brand.

Chinese New Year is both an important celebration and a key trading period, and this year we invested boldly to ensure strong visibility at scale. We wish everyone celebrating a very happy and prosperous New Year."

The campaign reflects Tilda's belief that the best marketing connects with culture and community.

Chinese New Year has over 3,000 years of history and has been celebrated by the British Chinese community in the UK for more than 200 years, making it a significant moment for the brand.

The campaign reflects Tilda's commitment to celebrating cultural moments that matter to its customers.

chinese new yearlion danceleicester squareouternettilda

Related News

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

Air India
Business

Air India places fresh orders with Boeing and Airbus

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us