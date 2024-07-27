‘Tight: The World of Indian Bodybuilding’ review: The grit and glory of Indian muscle men

This brave piece of filmmaking also looks at the dark side of bodybuilding contests.

A still from Tight: The World of Indian Bodybuilding

By: Asjad Nazir

This unique documentary recently had its world premiere at the London Indian Film Festival. It takes a deep dive into the world of Indian bodybuilding as it follows an aspiring bodybuilder trying to train his way out of poverty.

Aspiring hopeful Ajith Kumar makes sacrifices as he first competes in a local bodybuilding contest and then takes on musclemen from all over the country, trying to win the coveted Mr India title.

Rather than being a one-dimensional film following the protagonist on his quest for glory, this multi-layered documentary looks at the lives of those involved in the increasingly popular sport, among them a bodybuilder in his 80s who was one of the early pioneers.

There is also an insight into their battles against poverty and the bonds of brotherhood within the gym, as they encourage each other to be the best versions of themselves.

This brave piece of filmmaking also looks at the dark side of bodybuilding contests, blighted by corruption and steroid abuse. It also dwells on the challenges facing bodybuilders from poorer backgrounds, including disapproving families, rising debt and not being able to afford supplements or protein-based foods as they pursue the path to acquire that perfect body.

Despite all the incredible hurdles they must overcome, they manage to build chiselled physiques. That incredible drive, their resilience and sticking together are some of many strong messages within this powerful film.

Tight: The World of Indian Bodybuilding also touches on the increasingly volatile and divisive political landscape.

Though viewers become invested in young bodybuilder Ajith Kumar, there could, perhaps, have been a bigger exploration of the path-breaking female bodybuilders.

With this movie, accomplished London-based director Elliot Gonzo shows there is more to India than what is traditionally known and shown.

It may even prompt some to renew that lapsed gym membership.