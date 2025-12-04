Skip to content
Three-year-old Indian kid becomes youngest FIDE-rated chess player

Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh state achieved this at the age of three years, seven months and 20 days

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 04, 2025
A THREE-YEAR-OLD Indian kid has become the youngest player in history to earn an official FIDE rating.

Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh state achieved this milestone at the age of three years, seven months and 20 days, breaking the previous record set in 2024 by West Bengal’s Anish Sarkar, who was three years, eight months and 19 days old at the time.

Sarwagya, who is still in nursery, now holds a rapid rating of 1,572. To be officially rated by the International Chess Federation, a player must beat at least one internationally rated opponent.

Sarwagya did more than that—he defeated three such players during events held across Madhya Pradesh and in Mangaluru, securing his place in the global rankings.

His steady performance pushed him beyond the 1,400 threshold required to appear on the official list, a feat many older players struggle to achieve.

His parents, Siddharth and Shruti Singh, first encouraged him to play chess as a way to reduce his screen time. They soon realised he had a natural grasp of the game.

“We never imagined it would turn into something this big,” his father said. “It is a matter of great pride and honour for us. We hope he continues to progress and one day becomes a grandmaster.”

Sarwagya began structured training only six months ago. He currently trains under personal coach Nitin Chaurasia and national instructor Akash Pyaasi, spending around four hours a day on the game. Both coaches have praised his ability to understand complex positions at an young age.

India has become a growing power in world chess, producing stars such as Viswanathan Anand, Gukesh D and R Praggnanandhaa.

(with inputs from Reuters)

