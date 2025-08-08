'The Paper' trailer reveals 'The Office' spinoff set in a struggling newspaper, starring Oscar Martinez

Highlights

The Office universe expands with new Peacock comedy The Paper, premiering 4 September.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as a struggling newspaper’s new editor-in-chief.

Oscar Nuñez reprises his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office.

Series co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman; to stream in India on JioHotstar from 5 September.

The long-awaited return to The Office’s mockumentary world is here, but with an all-new workplace. Peacock has released the first trailer for The Paper, an offshoot series set in the same universe as the hit sitcom, this time turning the cameras on a failing local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio.

Led by Domhnall Gleeson and featuring the comeback of Oscar Nuñez as The Office’s fan-favourite accountant Oscar Martinez, the comedy premieres 4 September on Peacock, with Indian audiences able to stream it on JioHotstar from 5 September.

The Paper trailer reveals chaotic newsroom comedy with Oscar Martinez





What is The Paper about?

In The Paper, the same documentary crew who filmed life at Dunder Mifflin now follows the Toledo Truth Teller, a once-proud Midwestern newspaper now past its prime.

Domhnall Gleeson plays Ned Sampson, the ambitious new editor-in-chief determined to drag the publication back to relevance. His challenge? A newsroom staff whose “journalism” credentials are questionable at best. When asked about their writing experience, one says, “I wrote a paper in junior high,” while another offers, “I’ve tweeted.”

The office itself shares space with a toilet paper company, adding to the absurdity. From budget cuts to eccentric colleagues, Ned must navigate chaos while trying to inspire a team unused to serious reporting.







The Office connection: Oscar Martinez is back

Oscar Nuñez makes a surprise return as Oscar Martinez, the character he played across nine seasons of The Office. In the trailer, Oscar’s first reaction to seeing the documentary crew again is pure exasperation: “Not again. I’m not agreeing to any of this!” He even threatens to ruin the footage by swearing on camera.

This marks the first on-screen appearance of a The Office character in the spinoff, giving fans a nostalgic hook while introducing a new cast of oddball personalities.

The Office spinoff The Paper debuts September with Oscar Martinez's comeback





Who’s in the cast and creative team?

Joining Gleeson and Nuñez is The White Lotus breakout Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmerelda Grand, the Truth Teller’s dramatic and manipulative managing editor, demoted when Ned takes over. The ensemble also includes Chelsea Frei (The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Alex Edelman, Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), and Tim Key (The Witchfinder).

Behind the scenes, the series is co-created by Greg Daniels, the showrunner of the U.S. The Office, and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), both serving as executive producers alongside Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, creators of the original British The Office. The production is backed by Universal Television, part of Universal Studio Group.





Release schedule and streaming details

The Paper premieres on Peacock on 4 September with four episodes. Two new episodes will follow every Thursday until 25 September. Indian viewers can catch the series on JioHotstar from 5 September.

The show’s mix of small-town absurdity, eccentric workplace humour, and sly nods to The Office aims to attract both loyal fans of the original and newcomers looking for a fresh mockumentary fix.

Whether The Paper will match the cultural impact of The Office remains to be seen, but with Oscar Martinez’s return, Greg Daniels’ involvement, and a sharp, satirical premise, it’s already generating significant buzz in TV circles. Fans now have just one question: will this new workplace be as unforgettable and dysfunctional as Scranton?