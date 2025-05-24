Chilean film 'The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo' wins Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes over Kristen Stewart and Scarlett Johansson debuts

The music maestro celebrates his landmark 70th birthday on Saturday (24), and to mark the occasion, Eastern Eye has put together an ultimate playlist of 20 songs he composed, presented in chronological order.

Dil Kya Kare (Julie, 1975): After an acclaimed debut with the soundtrack for 1974 film Kunwara Baap, the son of legendary composer Roshan truly announced himself with the award-winning music of romantic drama Julie. The standout track was this unforgettable love song, beautifully rendered by Kishore Kumar.

O Mungda Piano Daddy

O Mungda (Inkaar, 1977): This foot-tapping, cabaret-style number was brilliantly sung by Usha Mangeshkar and picturised on dancing queen Helen. The lyrics may not have made much sense, but the hook and chorus were irresistibly catchy. The track was later recreated in the film Total Dhamaal.

Pardesia (Mr Natwarlal, 1979): Mixing folk influences with commercial Bollywood grooves, this upbeat number had infectious energy. Roshan brought out the best in Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar on a song that still compels you to dance.

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan hinditracks

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan (Yaarana, 1981): This musical is largely remembered for its stunning soundtrack. This track, sung by Kishore Kumar, became a defining friendship anthem. Special mention also goes to the film’s love song Chookar Mere Man Ko and dance hit Sara Zamana.

Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain Ki I Love You (KhudDaar, 1982): A simple premise – expressing ‘I love you’ in different languages – was transformed into a hugely entertaining duet, delightfully delivered by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Couples have been singing this playful track to each other ever since.

Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye (Jurm, 1990): It may have ‘borrowed’ its melody from the English song 500 Miles, but that does not diminish its emotional resonance. This romantic number, offering comfort and reassurance, beautifully conveys the sentiment of standing by a loved one. Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam’s heartfelt vocals add to its timeless appeal.

Yeh Bandhan Toh (Karan Arjun, 1995): A key emotional highlight of this cult classic, this powerful track celebrates the strength of family bonds. The magical voices of Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik fill the song with feeling from start to finish.

Yeh Bandhan Toh Bollywood Hits

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi (Papa Kehte Hain, 1996): This romantic song became so popular that it turned the soundtrack into a major hit and brought wide attention to an otherwise low-key film. Rajesh Roshan teamed up with lyricist Javed Akhtar for this youthful anthem, soulfully sung by Udit Narayan.

Dekha Tujhe Toh (Koyla, 1997): This action-thriller featured a hit soundtrack with popular tracks like Tanhai Tanhai, Saanson Ki Mala and Ghoongte Mein Chanda. The standout, however, was this romantic duet by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, which oozed emotion.

Ho Mubarak Tujhe (Ghulam-EMusthafa, 1997): This qawwali-inspired Bollywood number was beautifully sung by Iqbal Sabri and Afzal Sabri. Power, passion and emotion come together in this celebratory track, marked by heartfelt delivery.

Dil Deewana (Daag: The Fire, 1999): A major highlight of the action thriller was this popular romantic song. An epic musical arrangement combined well with a powerful hook, heartfelt lyrics and an emotion-filled vocal delivery from Anuradha Paudwal.

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, 2000): The composer’s most successful soundtrack won him multiple awards. It included this soothing romantic number, featuring the silky voice of Lucky Ali. The dream melody connected with music fans globally and remains popular.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, 2000): Although the soundtrack had a whole host of superb hits, a big standout was this delightful dance number delivered by Lucky Ali. The song was elevated to another level by Hrithik Roshan’s stunning onscreen performance.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena Scoll.in

Aye Dil Laya Hai Bahaar (Kya Kehna, 2000): This simple yet powerful song was a heart-warming celebration of life, love and family. It was entertaining enough for music fans to overlook the fact that it had a melody similar to the Neil Sedaka single Oh! Carol. Singers Kavita Krishnamurthy and Hariharan made it a memorable number.

Jaan Leva (Moksha, 2001): A lot of great tracks from Rajesh Roshan have been forgotten because they appeared in flop films like this crime drama. This standout song, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Kavita Krishnamurthy, had a raw energy from start to finish, which made it popular on dancefloors.

Koi Mil Gaya (Koi Mil Gaya, 2003): The stunning science fiction drama, which spawned a successful franchise, had this feel-good title track about finding that someone special. The delightful duet delivered by Udit Narayan and KS Chitra was a cool combination of lovely lyrics and marvellous music.

Dil Na Diya (Krrish, 2006): The path-breaking superhero movie featured this high-flying dance number that soared to great heights. Singer Kunal Ganjawala gave the energetic track added power, and it was further elevated by Hrithik Roshan’s brilliant onscreen performance.

Zindagi Do Pal Ki (Kites, 2010): The romantic action thriller featured this terrific track sung by KK. Filled with emotion, the song resonated with anyone who has been in love. Special mention also to the film’s other top love song, Dil Kyun Yeh Mera, which was also beautifully delivered by KK.

Zindagi Do Pal Ki T-Series

Dil Tu Hi Bataa (Krrish 3, 2013): The superhero sequel featured this uniquely styled song, which combined different elements to create an interesting sound. Pop stars Alisha Chinai and Zubeen Garg offered a distinctive vocal delivery on this romance-infused track.

Rajesh Roshan with Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan Getty

Kaabil Hoon (Kaabil, 2017): This multi-layered song, picturised on blind protagonists, combined romance with sentiments of self-belief and capability. Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal added a sweet extra layer to this musically rich track, delivered by a maestro who has entertained millions over a distinguished career.