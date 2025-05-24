Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Chilean film 'The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo' wins Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes over Kristen Stewart and Scarlett Johansson debuts

Diego Céspedes’ debut feature explores queer identity and survival during the AIDS crisis in 1980s Chile.

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo

The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo wins Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes 2025

IMDB
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

While many expected Hollywood faces like Kristen Stewart and Scarlett Johansson to dominate the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes this year, the honours went elsewhere. Chilean filmmaker Diego Céspedes stunned the jury and audience alike by winning the top prize with The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, his debut feature rooted in queer identity, fear, and survival during the AIDS crisis in 1980s Chile.

Set in a dusty mining town, the story follows young Lidia, who grows up in a tight-knit transgender community. As rumours spread that an unknown illness can be passed between men through eye contact, fear and prejudice threaten her chosen family. Céspedes’ film mixes myth, social tension, and innocence, offering viewers a powerful look at how marginalised people navigate suspicion and stigma.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


While the film divided critics, with some calling its pacing uneven, the jury praised its raw emotion and unpredictability. Céspedes accepted the award with visible emotion, saying the film began “with all the angry lovers who just wanted to love like everybody else.”

This year’s Un Certain Regard jury was led by British filmmaker Molly Manning Walker, who herself won this prize in 2023 and included names from across Europe and Latin America. They chose works that didn’t shy away from discomfort, moral ambiguity, or political urgency.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


The Jury Prize went to A Poet, a Colombian dark comedy about an ageing writer who tries to mentor a gifted teenager from a poor background. The film explored the blurred line between inspiration and manipulation with quiet unease.

Directing honours were awarded to Palestinian brothers Tarzan and Arab Nasser for Once Upon a Time in Gaza, a gripping drama about two young men caught in crime and conflict during Hamas’ rise to power in 2007. Their emotional speech touched on the current devastation in Gaza, dedicating the award to their people.

Actor awards went to Cléo Diara for her commanding role in the 3.5-hour postcolonial drama I Only Rest in the Storm, and British actor Frank Dillane for Urchin, a gritty look at homelessness in London. Diara’s speech included a strong call: “Free Palestine.” Dillane, quieter but just as heartfelt, dedicated his win to “those on the margins.”

The Mysterious Gaze of the FlamingoChilean film The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo wins top Cannes prizeIMDB


Best Screenplay was awarded to British director Harry Lighton for Pillion, a powerful queer romance involving a BDSM relationship between bikers. Lighton cheekily thanked his team for stopping him from relocating the film to Ancient Rome at the last minute.

This year’s Cannes proved that raw, honest storytelling still triumphs over star power.

aids crisiscannes film festivalchilediego cspedesmyththe mysterious gaze of the flamingoun certain regardcannes 2025

Related News

Bieber Under Fire for Comment on Teen Star Ariana Greenblatt
Entertainment

Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post

Ana de Armas confirms work ties with Tom Cruise
Entertainment

Ana de Armas confirms work ties with Tom Cruise amid romance speculation

Capturing India: A Foreign Perspective Through the Lens
Art & Culture

India through the lens of foreign photographers

​Cardiff Mela 2025
UK Events

Cardiff Mela 2025: Multicultural Fest in Cardiff Bay!

More For You

Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley Cannes 2025

Alia Bhatt shines at Cannes in couture look and bonds with Simone Ashley in unforgettable moment

Getty Images/ Instagram/simoneashleyworld

Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley share heritage and elegance on the Cannes 2025 red carpet

Alia Bhatt’s first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival wasn’t just about couture. It was a quiet, powerful moment of representation, style, and sisterhood. Dressed in a delicate Schiaparelli gown, she walked the red carpet for the first time, joining a legacy of global icons at the prestigious event. Her presence, however, was about more than glamour. It was a subtle celebration of Indian talent on an international stage.

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt makes elegant Cannes debut in Schiaparelli Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Billy Joel

Billy Joel’s diagnosis with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus has led to an indefinite touring break

Getty Images

Billy Joel cancels tour dates after diagnosis with rare brain condition affecting balance and memory

Billy Joel has called off all upcoming tour dates after being diagnosed with a neurological condition that’s affecting his daily life. The 76-year-old music icon, best known for hits like Piano Man and Uptown Girl, is dealing with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition caused by excess fluid in the brain that can disrupt movement, memory, and balance.

In a statement posted on his social media, Joel said the symptoms like trouble with hearing, vision, and stability have worsened due to recent live performances. Doctors have now advised him to pause all touring while he undergoes physical therapy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar Leads Prime Video’s Boldest Reality Game Yet

Karan Johar leads The Traitors as Prime Video’s mind-game reality show drops on June 12

Getty Images

Karan Johar to host 'The Traitors' as Prime Video drops release date for its most twisted reality game yet

Karan Johar is set to host The Traitors, an Indian take on a global hit reality show, which premieres on Prime Video on 12 June. The show puts 20 well-known personalities under one roof, where loyalty is tested, alliances shift fast, and betrayal lurks in plain sight.

Unlike typical talent or dating shows, The Traitors is all about mind games. Participants must figure out who among them is playing dirty while trying to stay in the game and bag a hefty cash prize. It’s part mystery, part strategy, and entirely unpredictable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan has enjoyed a glorious 50-year Bollywood career with hit songs across major blockbusters

Getty

Ultimate Rajesh Roshan playlist

He may have often been overshadowed by famous family members, but that has not taken away from the remarkable achievements of ace composer Rajesh Roshan.

The uncle of superstar actor Hrithik Roshan and younger brother of acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, he has enjoyed a glorious 50-year Bollywood career with hit songs across major blockbusters.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela’s Spotlight Dominance

From OTT outfits to cryptic captions, Urvashi Rautela knows how to command attention

Getty Images

The curious case of Urvashi Rautela and the art of being unmissable

Let’s talk about Urvashi Rautela. Not the memes or the mockery but the walking paradox that keeps showing up on red carpets, in headlines, and sometimes, accidentally, in temples.

You might roll your eyes when her name pops up, but you don’t scroll past. Whether she’s blocking a hotel staircase at Cannes for a photo op or casually suggesting a temple near Badrinath is dedicated to her, Urvashi is a recurring character in India’s cultural circus, equal parts spectacle, sincerity, and self-promotion.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc