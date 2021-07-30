Website Logo
  • Friday, July 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 422,662
Total Cases 3,15,28,114
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,509
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 422,662
Total Cases 3,15,28,114
Today's Fatalities 640
Today's Cases 43,509

Column

The History Corridor: Homai Vyarawalla – India’s ‘first lady of the lens’

Indian photographer Homai Vyarawalla in her early years. (Sam Panthaky /AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shalina Patel

KNOWN as India’s first female photojournalist, Homai Vyarawalla was born on December 9, 1913, into a Parsi family based in Navsari, Gujarat.

The family later moved to Mumbai, and when she was at university, she was introduced to photography by a professor (and her future husband) Manekshaw Vyarawalla. Her first photogtaphy job capturing her classmates at a picnic, which were published by a local newspaper, earned her one rupee per image.

As a woman in a male-dominated industry, Vyarawalla was not taken seriously, so she published her photographs under her husband’s name. Before she started using her own name, she used the pseudonym ‘Dalda13’ which was derived from her scooter number plate, DLD13.

In 1942, Vyarawalla moved to Delhi to work for the British Information Service, taking photographs at a crucial time in the Indian Independence movement.

Both before and after India’s independence, she captured many crucial moments, such as when the last viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, left India, and the first flag-hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort in 1947.

She photographed international politicians including US president John F Kennedy, China’s first prime minister Zhou Enlai and Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh. She snapped the Dalai Lama crossing into Indian territory in 1959, and the Queen when she visited India in 1961.

Her favourite person to photograph was India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and the two forged a strong bond.

In interviews, Vyarawalla spoke of how she used the fact that other photographers underestimated her to her advantage, often holding back from being at the very frontline, instead opting to hold back to later gain unfettered access.

One of my favourite quotes from her is, “I hadn’t the slightest clue I would be a photographer. I wanted to be a doctor, but that was the only time in my life that my mother refused to let me do something. She had seen doctors on late-night shifts and didn’t want me in a profession like that. Little did she realise that press photography would be far worse!”

For me, this is an important lesson – Vyarawalla didn’t plan to have the impressive career that she did, nor did she or her family have any idea of what a career as a photographer might entail. She pursued it anyway and thankfully was able to capture some of the most iconic moments and figures in history relating to India.

Vyarawalla retired in 1970, citing her dismay at the increasing ‘papparazzi’ style of her peers as a factor behind that decision.

In 2010, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, two years before her death in 2012. Some of her photographs are displayed in London Kings Cross branch of popular restaurant chain, Dishoom.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FITNESS
Mood-based exercises
Column
Sharma: Man of the moment
Column
Campaign for safer streets
Column
Learning to live with anti-lockdown Tories
Column
Javid returns to the centre of UK politics
Column
Amit Roy: Churchill debate shut down
Column
The History Corridor: Naoroji – Grand Old Man of India and first Asian…
Column
Starting over
Comment
Nikesh Shukla: The Empire strikes back
Comment
Vaccinating the world
Comment
The black and white rule for royal staff
Column
Sustainable wardrobes
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
The History Corridor: Homai Vyarawalla – India’s ‘first lady of…
Dring ‘will be remembered for East Pakistan genocide reports’
Hamied portrait unveiled in Cambridge college
Riz Ahmed’s Mogul Mowgli to open Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film…
Pooja Hegde gears up to join the next schedule of…
Kartik Aaryan to begin filming Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy in August