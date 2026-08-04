The biggest AI bet in Indian streaming is built on Hindu mythology

Highlights

ZEE5 Global and Collective Studios' Historyverse have announced six AI-assisted original productions.

The slate is inspired by Hindu mythology, Indian history and folklore.

The titles will launch globally in seven Indian languages, marking what the companies describe as a first-of-its-kind collaboration.

Artificial intelligence is taking centre stage in Indian entertainment with what is being billed as one of the industry's most ambitious AI-led storytelling projects. ZEE5 Global has partnered with Collective Studios' Historyverse to develop six original productions inspired by Hindu mythology, Indian history and folklore, using AI to support the creative process and visual storytelling.

The collaboration is being positioned as a first-of-its-kind initiative for an Indian streaming platform, reflecting a growing push to combine emerging technology with culturally rooted stories for audiences in India and abroad.

Six stories inspired by Hindu mythology

The new slate includes Garud – Ek Yodha Ki Gatha, Narmada Manasa Sundari – Shiv Parvati Ki Putriyan, Vikram Betal Aur Nar Pishachani, Shiv Sati Ki Ek Anant Prem Kahani, Param Sundari Chandrakanta Ki Amar Prem Katha and Bhakto Ke Bhagwan Tirupati Balaji.

Drawing on Hindu mythology, folklore, historical events and literary traditions, the projects aim to reimagine familiar stories through AI-assisted filmmaking while preserving their cultural foundations.

Rather than replacing filmmakers, the companies said AI will be used to enhance the creative process, helping build immersive visual worlds and new storytelling experiences.

A global audience in seven languages

All six productions will premiere in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bangla, with ZEE5 Global making them available to audiences worldwide.

The companies say the slate marks the beginning of a larger storytelling universe designed to introduce India's mythological and historical narratives to newer generations across international markets.

The announcement comes as entertainment companies increasingly explore how artificial intelligence can be integrated ZEE5

Why AI is becoming part of the creative process

The announcement comes as entertainment companies increasingly explore how artificial intelligence can be integrated into filmmaking and content creation.

Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global, said Indian mythology and history have a timeless appeal that extends across generations and geographies. He said the partnership aims to make those stories more immersive and accessible while remaining authentic to their origins.

By combining AI-assisted production techniques with well-known cultural narratives, the project signals a broader shift in how Indian streaming platforms are approaching storytelling. Whether it becomes a blueprint for future productions may depend on how audiences respond when the six titles are released.