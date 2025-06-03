Skip to content
Immunotherapy

An immunotherapy drug is given to patients before and after the surgery to improve the body's defences

Getty Images

Immunotherapy drug to be a breakthrough for difficult-to-treat cancers

A recent landmark clinical trial has revealed that a significant number of head and neck cancer patients could live longer without cancer recurrence with the help of an immunotherapy drug.

The findings of this trial are being hailed as a breakthrough for patients with these difficult-to-treat cancers, which have seen little progress in treatment over the past 20 years, according to the scientists behind the research.

Haribo's Sweet Shock: Cannabis Contamination Triggers Recall

Consumers in the Netherlands are being urged to check any 1kg packs of Haribo Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets

iStock

Cannabis in children's candy: Haribo recalls sweets

Haribo has recalled a batch of its Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets in the Netherlands after traces of cannabis were discovered in several packs. The recall was prompted after multiple individuals, including children, reported feeling unwell after consuming the sweets.

According to the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), three 1kg packs were linked to complaints of dizziness and other health-related symptoms. The NVWA confirmed that the affected sweets were genuine Haribo products and said the recall was being carried out as a precautionary measure.

NHS to launch mental health

This is an attempt to ensure calm environment for people suffering mental health crisis

gettyimages

NHS to launch mental health A&Es across England

The National Health Service (NHS) is launching a network of mental health emergency units across England to help ease hospital overcrowding.

The specialist mental health crisis centres offer 24 hour service for the patients with suicidal thoughts, or having symptoms like psychosis or mania.

Norovirus Outbreak at Winchester School Leads to Hospitalizations

Norovirus, often referred to as the winter vomiting bug

iStock

3 children hospitalised after norovirus outbreak at Winchester primary school

An outbreak of norovirus at a primary school near Winchester has resulted in three children being admitted to hospital, local authorities have confirmed.

Seven pupils from a single class at Compton All Saints Church of England Primary School were affected by the highly contagious virus, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea. The outbreak prompted the children to stay home from school on Thursday, with three requiring hospital treatment.

NHS App Introduces Real-Time Prescription Tracking to Enhance Pharmacy Efficiency

The update is being viewed as a major advancement in digital healthcare

iStock

Patients can now track prescriptions on the NHS app-here’s how it helps pharmacies

A new digital upgrade to the NHS app is set to ease the burden on pharmacies across England, with the introduction of a real-time prescription tracking feature for patients. The update allows users to follow the progress of their medication in a manner similar to online retail platforms, reducing the need for phone calls and in-person enquiries about prescription status.

According to NHS England, nearly half of all calls to community pharmacies are related to prescription updates. The new system is intended to alleviate this administrative workload, enabling pharmacy staff to focus more on direct patient care.

