BANGLADESH beat Pakistan by 11 runs in the third and final one-day international on Sunday to win the series 2-1.

Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden ODI hundred and Taskin Ahmed took four wickets as Bangladesh secured the victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan were bowled out for 279 while chasing Bangladesh's 290 for five. Salman Agha scored 106 but Pakistan fell short of the target.

Tanzid Hasan, who was named player of the match and player of the series, made 107 off 107 balls with six fours and seven sixes. His innings helped Bangladesh post a competitive total after they were put in to bat.

The 25-year-old added 105 runs for the opening wicket with Saif Hassan. Saif made 36 off 55 balls before Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi ended the partnership in the 19th over.

Tanzid reached his half-century from 47 balls and later brought up his first ODI hundred from 98 deliveries.

He was caught off Abrar Ahmed in the 37th over with Bangladesh on 194 for three.

Litton Das scored 41 off 51 balls during the later part of the innings, while Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 48 from 44 balls.

Bangladesh added 77 runs in the last 10 overs and lost two wickets.

Haris Rauf was Pakistan's most successful bowler with three for 52 in his 10 overs. Afridi and Abrar Ahmed took one wicket each.

Pakistan slipped to 82 for five in the chase before recovering through Salman Agha, who scored 106 from 98 balls.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman then took key wickets to bring Bangladesh back into the match.

Taskin finished with four for 49, while Mustafizur took three for 54.