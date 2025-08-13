East London's Swaminarayan Temple to host Patotsav – Manthan Mahotsav

The Shree Kutch Satsang Swaminarayan Temple (SKSST) – East London will mark its annual Patotsav – Manthan Mahotsav with a special evening of devotional activities, cultural events, and community spirit on Friday (15).

Members of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Parivar UK (SSGP-UK) have confirmed they will attend to show their support and join in the festivities. The programme will begin at 5:30 pm at Swaminarayan Sports World, Blake Hall Road, Wanstead, London E11 2QW. Attendees will be treated to a communal dinner before the India Independence Day celebrations commence at 7:00 pm.

Organisers say the evening will combine traditional religious observances with patriotic pride, offering an opportunity for devotees and the wider community to come together in a spirit of unity and joy. The event is open to all, and guests are encouraged to bring friends and family to share in the celebrations.

Free on-site parking will be available, making it easier for visitors from across London to attend. The organisers look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be a memorable and uplifting occasion.