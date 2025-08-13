Skip to content
East London's Swaminarayan Temple to host Patotsav – Manthan Mahotsav

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokAug 13, 2025
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
The Shree Kutch Satsang Swaminarayan Temple (SKSST) – East London will mark its annual Patotsav – Manthan Mahotsav with a special evening of devotional activities, cultural events, and community spirit on Friday (15).

Members of the Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Parivar UK (SSGP-UK) have confirmed they will attend to show their support and join in the festivities. The programme will begin at 5:30 pm at Swaminarayan Sports World, Blake Hall Road, Wanstead, London E11 2QW. Attendees will be treated to a communal dinner before the India Independence Day celebrations commence at 7:00 pm.

Organisers say the evening will combine traditional religious observances with patriotic pride, offering an opportunity for devotees and the wider community to come together in a spirit of unity and joy. The event is open to all, and guests are encouraged to bring friends and family to share in the celebrations.

Free on-site parking will be available, making it easier for visitors from across London to attend. The organisers look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be a memorable and uplifting occasion.

