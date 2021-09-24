Website Logo
  Friday, September 24, 2021
Suniel Shetty: In these 29 years, I have seen success as well as failure

Suniel Shetty (Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

At the very beginning of his career, Suniel Shetty was known as the action star of Bollywood thanks to the successful action films he delivered back-to-back at the box office. After a few years, he started experimenting with his roles and the audience could actually see that he was pretty good at other genres also, including comedy.

Shetty has seen several ups and downs in his long journey in Bollywood and has always managed to strike back. As the actor gears up to enter his 30th year in the industry, he admits that he is getting roles that do justice to his age and talent.

“In these 29 years, I have seen success as well as failure. And then, from 2015 onwards, I disappeared completely for some years. And despite that also, when you see the love, you realise there must be something right that you would have done,” shares Shetty.

He goes on to add, “People, including the media, kept me alive, and suddenly you feel you have a new lease of life. But through my ups and downs, I did not let go of anything. I kept myself fit, relevant, active and continued to do the kind of work I was doing.”

Shetty recalls the time when he was called an actor with a wooden face. “From someone who was called wooden to having delivered iconic films like Border (1997), Hera Pheri (2000), Hu Tu Tu (1999) or Mohra (1994), people still talk about these films… so many memes are still,” he concludes.

Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap. Interestingly, the film marks his son Ahan Shetty’s debut in Bollywood. It also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

