Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

‘Stop dividing Asian communities’

Senior peer accuses first Asian Tory treasurer of ‘disgracing the party’

 

WRONG APPROACH: Malik Karim

By: BARNIE CHOUDHURY

A SENIOR Conservative peer, who has given more than a million pounds to the Tories, has accused its treasurer of “disgracing” his office.

In a letter to Malik Karim, seen by Eastern Eye, Lord Rami Ranger said that the party’s first south Asian treasurer had been “rude” towards him and had “shouted” at him.

The peer said Karim was endangering “social cohesion in Britain”.

“The scene you were creating was in front of your wife,” wrote Lord Ranger. “You were either unprofessional or wanted to impress your wife regarding how you treated a British peer.

“Let me tell you for your [own] good.

“You have disgraced the party from the position from where one has to show kind, consideration and appear to be empathetic in order to attract people to the party. You on the other hand projecting a[n] unfriendly picture.”

The row, witnessed by guests, took place during the Global Unity Dinner and Dance at the Dorchester Hotel organised by the chief executive of investment and real estate management company, Regent Group, Dr Selva Pankaj earlier this month (14).

Karim is the first person of colour to serve as treasurer of the Conservative party. He is a successful business leader and the founder and chief executive of Fenchurch Advisory, one of the country’s leading firms offering M&A advice to the financial services industry.

Lord Ranger, who has been a party member for 35 years, told Malik that the treasurer was splitting south Asian communities. “I approach you in a very friendly manner as usual and mentioned that the party should not encourage Friends of Tamils, Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, as these are not countries.

“You very rudely replied this wasn’t a big deal. I again suggested that as a party we should not divide communities and instead unite them. Again, you, with utmost arrogance, replied that I could form as many associations as I wanted.

“I replied that you were not looking at the bigger picture of improving social cohesion in Britain. Again, you shouted at me that it was me who could not see the bigger picture.”

Lord Rami Ranger

A Westminster insider told Eastern Eye that the incident had “upset and disappointed” Lord Ranger. “Rami joined the party when it wasn’t fashionable to do so,” said the source. “You have to remember that when everyone was joining Tony Blair’s New Labour project, Rami saw merit in the Tories and stuck with them, despite their awful record on race.

“He’s been instrumental in changing the party from the inside, persuading other business leaders to back the Conservatives. Now, this newly appointed guy spoke to him in a way which showed huge disrespect.”

The source said that Karim can come across as “arrogant and full of himself”.

Lord Ranger founded Sun Mark in 1995, one of the country’s leading exporters of major food and drink brands. The company has a presence in 130 countries and offices in London, Dubai, Djibouti & Nigeria.

The peer was ennobled in 2019, taking the title Baron of Mayfair.

Lord Ranger sold his business last year to allow him to concentrate on his philanthropic and parliamentary activities. His family were valued at £210 million in Eastern Eye’s Asian Rich List 2021.

Sources have told this newspaper that Lord Ranger has worked tirelessly to promote community cohesion.

The peer has previously told Eastern Eye that it was time for a south Asian prime minister, and that the party was finally getting rid of its chequered past.

But this row will not help its reputation or gain new donors, according to the letter. “You lack common sense and judgement to realise that you must always show respect to those who are older, have more experience and are highly accomplished than you,” wrote Lord Ranger to Karim.

“I doubt if you will ever be able to achieve much for the party with your unfriendly approach.

“You have just join[ed] the party and have no idea the work and sacrifices people like me have made to make places for people like you in the party.

“When we started our journey, there was no Indian member of parliament in the Conservative party. “You will appreciate that in politics, no one promotes others except themselves.”

“In my 35 year[s] with the party I have never come across someone as rude as you. You have insulted your upbringing too.

Sources have told Eastern Eye that the party machinery is keen to play down the rift. “No one wants to draw attention to a potentially embarrassing bust up while the party’s choosing it new leader and the next prime minister,” they said.

Eastern Eye approached Karim for a comment but he did not want to respond as he considers the matter closed.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
England greats hail women’s team after Euros semi-final win
News
Fresh nationwide rail strikes hit UK
UK
Hundreds of young Londoners saved from County Lines gangs by mayor’s intervention scheme
News
Prime ministerial hopeful Sunak pitches UK energy bill tax cuts
UK
Passengers are faking disability to skip queues, Heathrow boss blames TikTok trend
News
Johnson says his successor should decide on inquiry into Nusrat Ghani’s claims of religious bias…
Sports
Rugby league-Pride jersey triggers boycott by seven Manly players
UK
ESOMAR names Dr Parves Khan as director general & CEO: ‘It is a…
News
‘Orwellian’ facial recognition cameras in UK stores challenged by rights group
WORLD
Green bananas can reduce the risk of the deadly disease that kills 10…
News
ISIS bride Shamima Begum wants to return to UK to become ‘voice against…
UK
Tributes pour in for junior doctor Jyothis Manalayil, 28, who died in car…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
England greats hail women’s team after Euros semi-final win
Why did Alia Bhatt invite Shah Rukh Khan for a…
‘Stop dividing Asian communities’
Stranger Things star David Harbour and Game of Thrones fame…
Haq calls out Scotland players for ‘deafening silence’ after racism…
Shocking: The Mummy star Brendan Fraser looks unrecognisable in first…