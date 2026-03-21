SS Rajamouli hails 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as better than first part, calls it 'flawless'

Highlights

SS Rajamouli called Dhurandhar: The Revenge better than the first film saying it surpassed the original "in both scale and soul".

Ranveer Singh's dual performance as Hamza and Jaskirat was singled out by Rajamouli as a standout.

The film crossed approximately ₹240-269 crore globally within just two days of release.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has heaped praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge calling it a major step up from its predecessor and describing its writing casting technical execution music world design and direction as "flawless."

The RRR director shared his review of Aditya Dhar's spy thriller saying: "I loved Dhurandhar-1 but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul."

He added that it was ultimately the film's emotional depth that kept the spectacle grounded making it more than just a big-budget action film.

Rajamouli particularly praised Ranveer Singh's dual performance as Hamza and Jaskirat singling out a scene with the sister in a shed as a highlight.

"What a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat," he wrote.

He also praised R Madhavan saying the actor "carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours."

Rajamouli concluded by congratulating the entire team for what he called a "resounding success."

Film and box office

Dhurandhar: The Revenge directed by Aditya Dhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh ,Arjun Rampal ,Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

The spy action thriller follows a high-stakes story of revenge set against geopolitical tensions with Ranveer playing a dual role.

Rajamouli also acknowledged Dhar's boldness in making a four-hour film saying it was a risk worth taking.

The film has delivered a massive opening at the box office collecting around ₹43 crore in paid previews and over ₹100 crore on its opening day.

It crossed approximately ₹240 to 269 crore globally within just two days of release underlining its blockbuster status and cementing Dhar and Singh's place among Bollywood's biggest names.