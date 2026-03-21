SS Rajamouli hails 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' as better than first part, calls it 'flawless'

Highlights
- SS Rajamouli called Dhurandhar: The Revenge better than the first film saying it surpassed the original "in both scale and soul".
- Ranveer Singh's dual performance as Hamza and Jaskirat was singled out by Rajamouli as a standout.
- The film crossed approximately ₹240-269 crore globally within just two days of release.
Rajamouli particularly praised Ranveer Singh's dual performance as Hamza and Jaskirat singling out a scene with the sister in a shed as a highlight.
"What a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax you mesmerised us both as Hamza and Jaskirat," he wrote.
He also praised R Madhavan saying the actor "carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours."
Rajamouli concluded by congratulating the entire team for what he called a "resounding success."
Film and box office
Dhurandhar: The Revenge directed by Aditya Dhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh ,Arjun Rampal ,Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.
The spy action thriller follows a high-stakes story of revenge set against geopolitical tensions with Ranveer playing a dual role.
Rajamouli also acknowledged Dhar's boldness in making a four-hour film saying it was a risk worth taking.
The film has delivered a massive opening at the box office collecting around ₹43 crore in paid previews and over ₹100 crore on its opening day.
It crossed approximately ₹240 to 269 crore globally within just two days of release underlining its blockbuster status and cementing Dhar and Singh's place among Bollywood's biggest names.