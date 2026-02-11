Sreeleela graduates as medical doctor, says she always wanted to be one

Highlights

Sreeleela graduates with an MBBS degree from DY Patil Medical College



Viral convocation video shows actress receiving degree from 2020 batch



Balanced medical studies with a run of major South Indian film releases



Comes from a medical family and has long spoken of wanting to become a doctor



Sreeleela has added a new title to her name. The 23-year-old actress formally graduated with an MBBS degree on Tuesday night, completing her medical studies while simultaneously building a successful career in South Indian cinema.

A video from the 2026 convocation ceremony has since circulated widely online, showing the actress on stage in her graduation robe and cap, holding her diploma as the graduating doctors of the 2020 batch were acknowledged. The moment marked the culmination of years spent navigating lecture halls and film sets in equal measure.

Studying medicine while filming blockbusters

Enrolled in the 2020 batch at DY Patil Medical College, Sreeleela began her medical training just as her acting career was gaining momentum. While her peers focused solely on anatomy textbooks and clinical rotations, she was also memorising scripts, rehearsing choreography and shooting through long schedules.

Her filmography during this period includes titles such as Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Junior and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The ability to sustain both careers simultaneously has drawn admiration from fans and colleagues alike.

A childhood ambition realised

Born in Detroit and raised in Bangalore, Sreeleela grew up in a medical household. Her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, is a gynaecologist and infertility specialist with more than two decades of experience. The influence of that environment shaped her early ambitions.

“I always wanted to be a doctor,” she has previously said — a goal now realised with her graduation.

From child artist to leading lady

Sreeleela began her journey in cinema as a child artist before making her debut as a lead in the 2019 Kannada film Kiss. Since then, she has established herself as a prominent face in South Indian cinema, taking on commercially successful projects across industries.

Even as she celebrates qualifying as a doctor, her acting career shows no sign of slowing. She is currently attached to several high-profile projects, continuing to straddle two demanding professions.

For many, choosing between medicine and cinema would be inevitable. Sreeleela has opted to pursue both — and now holds credentials in each.