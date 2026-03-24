Voting for Sporting Equals Awards highlighting diversity in sport closes March 26

Public voting has opened for the ninth Sporting Equals Awards 2026, organisers said, as a shortlist highlighting contributions from ethnically diverse communities across sport was unveiled.

The awards, which recognise achievements from grassroots participation to elite performance and leadership, aim to promote diversity, inclusion and race equity across the sporting system. Voting will close on March 26 at 23:59, with the public invited to help determine winners across nine categories.

Organised by Sporting Equals, the awards have become a key platform to celebrate individuals and organisations driving change in sport. This year’s shortlisted nominees include leading athletes such as Maro Itoje and Ashleigh Nelson, alongside emerging talents like Rohan Handa.

Other categories recognise community and grassroots initiatives, including projects aimed at increasing access and participation among underrepresented groups. Awards open to public vote include Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, Young Sports Person of the Year, and Community Sports Project of the Year, among others.

Two honours — the Peloton Gamechanger Award and the Sporting Equals Lifetime Achievement Award — will be decided independently and are not subject to public voting.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on April 18 at the Royal Lancaster London, bringing together athletes, community leaders and governing bodies.

Nik Trivedi, acting chief executive of Sporting Equals, said the awards celebrate “passion, resilience and impact”, adding that the shortlisted nominees demonstrate what can be achieved when barriers are challenged and opportunities expanded.

Olympic diver Kyle Kothari, an ambassador for the organisation, said the awards recognise those making a difference not only through performance but also through community engagement and dedication.

Sporting Equals said the awards remain central to its mission of advancing race equity and representation in sport, while encouraging wider public participation in recognising role models and changemakers.

