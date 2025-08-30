Sony’s next console could be both handheld and dockable, claim rumours

Highlights:

Reports suggest Sony is planning three versions of its next console



One model, codenamed Canis, could function as both a handheld and a docked console, similar to Nintendo Switch



The flagship version, Orion, is expected to be the main high-spec console



Pricing speculation indicates the top model could match the PS5 Pro at around £699.99



Fresh rumours claim Sony is preparing a dockable handheld version of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 6. The device, reportedly codenamed Canis, is said to target the same hybrid market as Nintendo’s Switch and the expected Switch 2.

Details of the rumour

The information comes from YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead (via Push Square), which suggests Sony will release three versions of the PS6:

orion – the flagship high-powered console



canis (handheld) – a portable system that can be docked to play on a television



canis (console) / ps6 s – a smaller console variant sharing much of the handheld’s specifications



Both canis models are rumoured to be closer in performance to the PS5 and PS5 Pro, with incremental improvements rather than a major leap in hardware power.

Strategy and market positioning

If accurate, the move would signal a shift in Sony’s approach, focusing less on raw power and more on flexibility between console and handheld play. Analysts suggest this could help Sony compete directly with Nintendo’s hybrid systems, while also offering lower-cost alternatives alongside the premium model.

Price speculation

According to reports, the flagship orion may be priced similarly to the PS5 Pro, at around £699.99. If so, cheaper handheld and compact versions could be critical in attracting wider consumer interest.

Still early days

It remains early in development, and no official details have been confirmed by Sony. Industry insiders caution that such rumours should be treated carefully until the company announces concrete plans.