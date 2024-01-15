Website Logo
Sohm Kapila joins the cast of musical ‘Bhangra Nation’

The show will run at Birmingham Rep from 17 February to 16 March 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 27 February 2024.

Sohm Kapila (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming UK premiere of Bhangra Nation – A New Musical, presented by Birmingham Rep in association with Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy, and Peggy Koenig.

Sohm Kapila will take on the role of Rekha. She has joined the previously announced cast members Zaynah Ahmed (as Preeti), Gregory Armand (as Jake), Siobhan Athwal (as Sunita), Tia Antoine Charles (as Lily), Lydia Danistan (as Shilpa), Kyle Evans (as Noah), Iván Fernández González (as Billy), Kuldeep Goswami (as Mohan), Bob Harms (as Wallace), Raimu Fitful (as Varun), RoMaya Jey (as Swing), Sophie Kandola (as New Mary), Arysha Kelly (as Shetal), Ai Kumar (as Constance), Aaron Mistry (as Swing), Mervin Noronha (as Amit), Jena Pandya as (Mary), Ajay Sahota (as Gobind), Edward Turner (as Swing) and Leo Udvarlaky (as Bob).

Her many credits include Aquaman 2, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Grizzly Night Out, The Uninvited, The Mummy on the big screen and Never Have I Ever, The Morning Show, Charmed, Jane the Virgin, Madam Secretary and 911 for TV. She is very excited to be back in Birmingham after her many years working at The Mailbox on the radio play Silver Street for BBC Worldwide.

Bhangra Nation – A New Musical is a powerful and pulsating new show about competitive Bhangra dancing, which will run at Birmingham Rep from 17 February to 16 March 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 27 February 2024.

With a book by Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott, direction by Stafford Arima, and choreography by Rujuta Vaidya, this ambitious and exhilarating new musical will be built and rehearsed at The Rep.

Joining the already announced creative team are: Michael Taylor (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Nick Richings (lighting design) Adam Fisher (sound design), David Bengali (projection design), Rebecca Howell (additional choreography and musical staging), Parambeer Samrai (bhangra consultancy), Richard Morris (musical supervision), Matthew Malone (orchestrations) Kuljit Bhamra (additional arrangements and orchestrations) and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The show originally premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2022 under the title Bhangin’ It.

