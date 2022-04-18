Website Logo
  • Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Six sentenced to death in Pakistan for ‘blasphemy’ killing of Sri Lankan man

A Pakistani industrialist pays tribute beside a photograph of late Sri Lankan factory manager, in Sialkot on December 4, 2021, after he was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob who accused him of blasphemy, officials said on December 4. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A PAKISTAN court Monday (18) sentenced six men to death and dozens more to jail for the brutal mob slaying of a Sri Lankan factory manager accused of blasphemy.

The vigilante attack in Sialkot last December 3 caused outrage, with then prime minister Imran Khan calling it a “day of shame for Pakistan”.

Few issues are as galvanising in Pakistan as blasphemy, and even the slightest suggestion of an insult to Islam can supercharge protests and incite lynchings.

On Monday, prosecutors said 88 of 89 people on trial for the murder of Priyantha Diyawadana had been convicted, with six sentenced to death, nine to life in prison and the rest jail terms ranging from two to five years.

“The prosecution team worked very hard to present its case to the court and to reach this judgement,” Abdul Rauf Wattoo, the lead public prosecutor, said.

“We are satisfied with the outcome.”

The trial was overseen by a special anti-terror court, established to speed up justice in high profile cases that can otherwise spend years being processed.

At the time of the killing, local police officials said rumours spread that Diyawadana had torn down a religious poster and thrown it into the dustbin.

Several gruesome video clips shared on social media showed a mob beating the prone victim while chanting slogans against blasphemy.

Other clips showed Diyawadana’s body set ablaze.

Many in the mob made no attempt to hide their identity and some took selfies in front of the burning corpse.

Hafiz Israr ul Haq, the lawyer for one of the men sentenced to death, called the verdict “unfair”.

“This was a case of mob violence and in such cases, no individual’s role can be ascertained with certainty,” he said.

Rights groups say accusations of blasphemy can often be wielded to settle personal vendettas, with minorities largely the target.

In April 2017, an angry mob lynched university student Mashal Khan when he was accused of posting blasphemous content online.

A Christian couple was lynched and their remains burnt in a kiln in Punjab in 2014 after being falsely accused of desecrating the Koran.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
From the Grammys to Coachella, Arooj Aftab continues to break boundaries
INDIA
India slams WHO over report claiming four million Covid deaths
News
Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson to visit New Delhi via Gujarat
News
Russia bans entry to Boris Johnson
News
Pakistan not to roll back fuel, power subsidies
News
If harmed, India will not spare anyone: Rajnath Singh
HEADLINE STORY
Boris Johnson’s India visit likely to propel free trade talks
News
Johnson backs decision to send migrants to Rwanda despite outcry from rights groups
News
Sharif implements ‘Pakistan speed’ policy to fix economy
HEADLINE STORY
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s beautiful wedding pics- Alia wore outfits by designer…
News
Fajila Patel bids to become first niqab-wearing Tory councillor
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rajkummar Rao reteams with Anubhav Sinha after Bheed
From the Grammys to Coachella, Arooj Aftab continues to break…
India slams WHO over report claiming four million Covid deaths
Pujara hits unbeaten double century
Marsh hospitalised with Covid as IPL’s Delhi suffer virus outbreak
Six sentenced to death in Pakistan for ‘blasphemy’ killing of…