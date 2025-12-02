Sienna Miller stuns London as unexpected pregnancy news steals the night at the 2025 Fashion Awards

Highlights:

Sienna Miller expecting her third child

This will be her third child and second with partner Oli Green

The couple appeared together at the Royal Albert Hall

Miller has spoken in past interviews about pressure around motherhood

Sienna Miller’s pregnancy was confirmed at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London. She arrived with her partner, Oli Green, and the baby bump was visible the moment she stepped onto the carpet. It became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Why the Sienna Miller pregnancy reveal stood out

Miller walked into the Royal Albert Hall in a sheer white gown worn over small shorts, while Green stayed by her side in a dark suit with thin pinstripes. Miller's dress was light and easy, nothing loud, but the bump showed at once. Photos spread online within minutes and people picked up on the moment quickly.

Miller already has a daughter with Green, born in 2023, and a 13-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her earlier relationship with Tom Sturridge. This third pregnancy marks another steady chapter for the pair.

How Sienna Miller has spoken about motherhood before

Miller has been open in interviews about the pressure she felt around fertility when she turned 40. In a 2022 conversation with Elle UK, she said the noise around “should I have more?” became overwhelming. She also confirmed at the time that she had frozen her eggs, simply to feel more in control of her options.

She has said she hoped to reach a point where she would not have to joke about being an older mother, a point that many fans noted. Looking back at her remarks now, the new pregnancy explains the quiet periods and the lack of public events over the past few months.

What’s next for Sienna Miller and Oli Green

Green has been building his own career in acting and fashion. He trained in New York before landing parts in The Crown and a few short films. His appearances with Miller have increased over the past year, mostly at fashion events or industry gatherings.

The couple have been together since 2022 and often avoid heavy publicity. There is no confirmed due date, and Miller’s team has not issued any statement.

How fans reacted to the Sienna Miller pregnancy news

Fans picked up the news within minutes, mainly because the reveal happened so simply. It matched Miller’s style over the years, keeping the attention on the moment, not on a staged release. Online threads called the reveal “soft” and “very Sienna,” noting how closely the look aligned with her boho image from the 2000s.





What next

The Fashion Awards were packed with big fashion names, but Miller’s brief appearance became the most shared image of the night. No further details have been released, though the couple’s calm presence on the carpet suggested they were comfortable letting the pictures speak for them.