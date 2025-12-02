Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sienna Miller stuns London as unexpected pregnancy news steals the night at the 2025 Fashion Awards

The actor shared the news at the Fashion Awards as she prepares to welcome another child with partner Oli Green.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller arrives at the Fashion Awards in London showing her baby bump on the red carpet

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Sienna Miller expecting her third child
  • This will be her third child and second with partner Oli Green
  • The couple appeared together at the Royal Albert Hall
  • Miller has spoken in past interviews about pressure around motherhood

Sienna Miller’s pregnancy was confirmed at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London. She arrived with her partner, Oli Green, and the baby bump was visible the moment she stepped onto the carpet. It became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Sienna Miller Sienna Miller arrives at the Fashion Awards in London showing her baby bump on the red carpet Getty Images


Why the Sienna Miller pregnancy reveal stood out

Miller walked into the Royal Albert Hall in a sheer white gown worn over small shorts, while Green stayed by her side in a dark suit with thin pinstripes. Miller's dress was light and easy, nothing loud, but the bump showed at once. Photos spread online within minutes and people picked up on the moment quickly.

Miller already has a daughter with Green, born in 2023, and a 13-year-old daughter, Marlowe, from her earlier relationship with Tom Sturridge. This third pregnancy marks another steady chapter for the pair.

Sienna Miller Sienna Miller arrives at the Fashion Awards in London showing her baby bump on the red carpet Getty Images


How Sienna Miller has spoken about motherhood before

Miller has been open in interviews about the pressure she felt around fertility when she turned 40. In a 2022 conversation with Elle UK, she said the noise around “should I have more?” became overwhelming. She also confirmed at the time that she had frozen her eggs, simply to feel more in control of her options.

She has said she hoped to reach a point where she would not have to joke about being an older mother, a point that many fans noted. Looking back at her remarks now, the new pregnancy explains the quiet periods and the lack of public events over the past few months.

Sienna Miller Sienna Miller’s secret pregnancy unveiled at Fashion Awards after months of rumours over her low profileGetty Images


What’s next for Sienna Miller and Oli Green

Green has been building his own career in acting and fashion. He trained in New York before landing parts in The Crown and a few short films. His appearances with Miller have increased over the past year, mostly at fashion events or industry gatherings.

The couple have been together since 2022 and often avoid heavy publicity. There is no confirmed due date, and Miller’s team has not issued any statement.

Sienna Miller Sienna Miller and Oli Green smile in the Royal Box during Wimbledon 2025 Getty Images


How fans reacted to the Sienna Miller pregnancy news

Fans picked up the news within minutes, mainly because the reveal happened so simply. It matched Miller’s style over the years, keeping the attention on the moment, not on a staged release. Online threads called the reveal “soft” and “very Sienna,” noting how closely the look aligned with her boho image from the 2000s.


What next

The Fashion Awards were packed with big fashion names, but Miller’s brief appearance became the most shared image of the night. No further details have been released, though the couple’s calm presence on the carpet suggested they were comfortable letting the pictures speak for them.

pregnancy revealfashion awards 2025baby bumpsienna miller

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Raj Nidimoru' wife, Shhyamali De

Ex-Wife Shhyamali De posts cryptic notes following Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s quiet wedding

Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl/shhyamalide

Raj Nidimoru' wife, Shhyamali De, posts cryptic Instagram post after he marries Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Highlights:

  • Raj Nidimoru married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a quiet yogic ceremony on December 1.
  • His ex-wife, Shhyamali De, shared her first Instagram post after the wedding.
  • Shhyamali’s post featured the universe with the caption “We live here.”
  • Earlier, she shared a cryptic line: “Desperate people do desperate things.”
  • The wedding was at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, Isha Foundation, with close family and friends.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in a small, traditional yogic ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The couple’s wedding pictures quickly spread online, drawing attention not just to the newlyweds but also to Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, who made her first post after the marriage became public.

Raj Nidimoru' wife, Shhyamali De Ex-Wife Shhyamali De posts cryptic notes following Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s quiet wedding Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl/shhyamalide

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us