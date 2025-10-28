Skip to content
Shreyas Iyer moved out of ICU, condition stable after spleen injury

Medical examination revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, and Iyer was placed in the ICU for close monitoring.

Shreyas Iyer

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeOct 28, 2025
Eastern Eye

INDIA's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Sydney hospital and is in stable condition, according to sources.

“He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney,” a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Iyer sustained a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling. He initially left the field with assistance from the physio, but his condition worsened later as his vital parameters dropped, leading to immediate hospitalisation.

Medical examination revealed internal bleeding caused by a laceration in the spleen, and Iyer was placed in the ICU for close monitoring.

Speaking ahead of the first T20I in Canberra, India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said: “When we saw it from outside, it looked like a normal catch. But after he went inside, the doctors realised the seriousness of the injury. He was rushed to a specialist immediately. We later spoke to him — he sounded fine, which gave us relief. It was an unfortunate incident, something that rarely happens. But sometimes rare things happen to rare talents.”

BCCI’s head of medical services, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, commended the on-field medical team for their prompt response, which helped prevent a more serious situation.

“God is on his side. He’s recovering well, doctors are taking good care of him, and BCCI is fully supporting his recovery,” Suryakumar added.

Iyer’s family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be with him as he continues to recover.

