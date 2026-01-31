Skip to content
A short afternoon nap may refresh the brain like a full night’s sleep, study finds

The study observed 20 healthy young adults across two afternoons

afternoon nap

Study shows naps reduce synaptic overload while boosting readiness

Gayathri Kallukaran
Jan 31, 2026
Highlights

  • Researchers say a brief daytime nap can reset the brain and improve learning capacity
  • Effects were previously linked only to overnight sleep
  • Study shows naps reduce synaptic overload while boosting readiness to absorb new information

How the brain benefits from a daytime nap

A quick afternoon nap can help restore the brain to a state where it is primed to learn, producing effects similar to those of a full night’s sleep, according to new research.

Scientists from the universities of Freiburg in Germany and Geneva in Switzerland found that even a short period of sleep can reorganise connections between nerve cells, allowing the brain to store new information more effectively.

During waking hours, the brain is constantly processing impressions, thoughts and experiences. This activity strengthens synaptic connections between nerve cells, which is essential for learning. However, excessive strengthening can lead to saturation, reducing the brain’s ability to take in further information. Sleep plays a key role in regulating this activity without erasing important memories, the researchers said.

‘Clearing space’ for new memories

“The study shows that this ‘synaptic reset’ can happen with just an afternoon nap, clearing space for new memories to form,” said Dr Christoph Nissen, study leader and medical director of the sleep centre at the Medical Center–University of Freiburg.

“Our results suggest that even short periods of sleep enhance the brain’s capacity to encode new information,” he added.

Inside the study

The study observed 20 healthy young adults across two afternoons. On one occasion, participants took a nap lasting an average of 45 minutes; on the other, they stayed awake for the same length of time.

Researchers used non-invasive techniques, including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, to assess the strength and flexibility of synaptic connections in the brain.

Why naps may aid learning

Results showed that after a nap, overall synaptic strength was reduced — a sign of the brain’s restorative process at work. At the same time, the ability to form new connections was significantly improved, meaning the brain was better prepared to learn compared with after a similar period of wakefulness.

The authors noted that the findings reinforce the role of sleep in maintaining healthy synaptic balance and supporting learning processes in the human cortex.

The study was published in the journal NeuroImage.

