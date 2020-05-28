Shivin Narang approached to headline Naagin 5?

Of late, the television industry has been buzzing with rumours that the makers of hit supernatural revenge drama Naagin 4 have decided to bring down the curtain on the current season. Word has it that they are planning to launch Naagin 5 soon after the lockdown is lifted and the industry resumes work.

The development has been confirmed by Vijayendra Kumeria who plays the male lead on Naagin 4. Talking to a popular entertainment portal, the actor reveals, “What I have heard is that we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown. But we will be shooting the end. However, I do not know about season 5 yet.”

Kumeria goes on to add that he is okay with the makers’ decision of ending the show as several other shows have also met the same fate due to the pandemic. “I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows, so I am okay with that. Hopefully, something will come about,” he says in conclusion.

If a reliable source is to be believed, the makers have already started casting for Naagin 5. Popular television actor Shivin Narang has been approached to play the male lead role in the show. Narang was last seen on Beyhadh 2, co-starring Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry. The Sony Entertainment Television show was recently axed abruptly due to the lockdown.

Naagin, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, is one of the most popular supernatural series on Indian television. If we keep the current season aside, all the previous seasons of the series have done exceptionally well on TRP charts.