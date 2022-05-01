Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

Business

Shell to buy Indian renewable energy platform Sprng

Shell will triple its renewable energy capacity with its deal to acquire India’s Sprng Energy. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH multinational Shell signed an agreement with Actis Solenergi Limited to acquire the Indian renewable energy platform Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion (£1.23 bn).

Shell has made the investment commitment through its wholly-owned subsidiary Overseas Investment BV.

Sprng Energy supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India. Its portfolio consists of 2.1 GWp of operating assets and 0.8 GWp contracted assets, with a further 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline, Shell said in a statement on Friday (29).

The solar and wind assets the energy major acquires through the deal will triple its present renewable capacity in operation.

According to Wael Sawan, Shell’s director for integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions, the deal positions the company “as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India”.

“I believe it will enable Shell to become a leader across the power value chain in a rapidly growing market where electrification on a massive scale and strong demand for renewables are driving the energy transition. Sprng Energy generates cash, has an excellent team, a strong and proven development track record and a healthy growth pipeline. Sprng Energy’s strengths can combine with Shell India’s thriving customer-facing gas and downstream businesses to create even more opportunities for growth.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Musk slammed for ‘targeting’ Vijaya Gadde
Business
IMF talks on loan progress
Business
Twitter CEO says he is ‘unsure about company’s future goals
INDIA
India-EU to form trade and technology council
UK
B&M looks for new boss as Arora quits
INDIA
Vendata declares £1.22 bn dividend as profit soars
US
Musk’s criticism against Vijaya Gadde triggers backlash
INDIA
India’s open e-commerce network to take on Amazon, Walmart
UK
Unilever revenue jumps in first quarter
UK
Fraud investigators raid GFG Alliance offices
UK
Reliance, Apollo Global plan joint bid for Boots
UK
Iain Smith is SBI UK’s new head of intermediary
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shell to buy Indian renewable energy platform Sprng
Musk slammed for ‘targeting’ Vijaya Gadde
April temperatures break records in India
Simba Nagpal becomes a source of inspiration for fans on…
Election watchdog “concerned” as government passes new law
Jordan Flynn-Dhanjal wants to become first Sikh world champion in…