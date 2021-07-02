Website Logo
  • Friday, July 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 400,312
Total Cases 30,458,251
Today's Fatalities 796
Today's Cases 43,360

INDIA

Severe heatwave in Delhi as temperature hits a nine-year high

A family takes a boat ride as others bathe in the waters of Yamuna River on a hot summer day in New Delhi on July 2, 2021. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: PramodThomas

TENS of millions of people in India were suffering Friday (2) under a severe heatwave that has pushed the temperature to a nine-year high in Delhi as monsoon rains run behind schedule.
Heatwaves have killed over 6,500 people in the world’s second-most populous nation since 2010, and scientists say climate change is making them harsher and more frequent.
Daytime temperatures were above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the fourth consecutive day Friday across the states of Rajasthan, Haryana and New Delhi.
Large parts of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in central India were also wilting.
New Delhi saw 43.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday (1), the hottest July day in the city since 2012 when the capital sweltered under 43.5 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, the temperature again shot up to 41 degree Celsius in the city of 20 million.
Temperatures have remained more than seven degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year, prompting India’s weather office to classify it as “severe extreme heat”.
India Meteorological Department said the mercury will stay above 40 degrees for the coming week because of the late arrival of the southwest monsoon and a hot wind known as the Loo blowing in from the desert state of Rajasthan and Pakistan.
The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for the region, with forecasters also saying some isolated places will witness thunderstorms.
The intense heat has driven up power consumption as more and more people turned to air-conditioners and air coolers.
Delhi’s power consumption peaked to nearly 7,000 megawatts (MW) this week, 10 to 15 percent higher than the average demand at this time of the year.
In Punjab in the north, authorities announced a two-day weekly closure of industrial units and reduced office hours for its employees after electricity demand topped 15,000 megawatts due.
Forecasters predict that the annual rains will not hit New Delhi before July 7, making it the most delayed monsoon in the national capital since 2006.
The deadliest year for India was 2015 when over 2,000 were killed by intense heat.
Currently, just five per cent of Indian households have air conditioning compared to 90 per cent in the US and 60 per cent in China.
But the market is forecast to boom in the coming years, driving up energy consumption in what is already the world’s third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Nearly 5 million Britons ‘may miss European holidays for taking India-made AstraZeneca vaccine’
News
Instagram richlist: Kohli and Priyanka among world’s top 30 influencers
News
Father gives rat poison in ice cream to three children in Mumbai, one dies
News
India’s Covid crisis reveals signs of internal dissent against Modi
News
Gang kill a man and cremate victim in PPE as Covid casualty in India
News
J&J scraps Covid-19 vaccine trials in India as it focuses to speed up delivery
News
India overtakes US in administering Covid vaccines, says its health ministry
INDIA
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
INDIA
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
INDIA
Indian police probe fake vaccine scams in two cities
News
Police start probe as ‘fake Covid-19 vaccines’ were injected in two Indian cities
News
Modi discusses Kashmir elections in first talks since autonomy revoked
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jabeur overcomes nerves to beat former champion Muguruza
ED summons Yami Gautam in FEMA case
Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film Dubai Return to release on YouTube…
Priyanka Chopra named global ambassador for Max Factor
Madhuri Dixit to star in Amazon Prime Video’s Mere Paas…
Jimmy Sheirgill on unprecedented growth of streaming media platforms amid…