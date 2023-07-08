Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Senior US diplomat heads to India to discuss free speech, minority rights

Uzra Zeya’s trip follows a June visit by Modi to the US where he denied abuse of religious minorities in his country

US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A SENIOR US diplomat will travel to India in the coming days and engage with its civil society over free speech and marginalisation of minorities.

It comes after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s recent US visit when he denied that abuse of religious minorities existed in his country.

Uzra Zeya, US under-secretary of state for democracy and human rights, will also meet with Indian government officials to discuss “global challenges, democracy, regional stability, and cooperation on humanitarian relief,” the State Department said in a statement on Friday (7).

Zeya’s upcoming trip follows a June visit by Modi to the United States, where president Joe Biden rolled the red carpet for him even as activists decried what they saw as a deterioration of human rights in India under Modi’s watch.

Biden and Modi touted deals on defence and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence.

Biden said he discussed human rights with Modi but he did not publicly criticise him, his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or India’s government on the topic.

Zeya will also visit Bangladesh on her trip from July 8 to July 14.

“In both countries, Under Secretary Zeya will engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups, including marginalised religious and ethnic minorities,” the State Department said.

During his US visit, Modi denied that abuse of religious minorities existed in India, a claim that activists called a lie and said was contradicted by documentation from human rights advocates.

The State Department has raised occasional concern over human rights in India but criticism of India by the US is not vocal due to close economic ties between the countries and New Delhi’s importance for Washington to counter China, political analysts say.

In reports released this year on human rights and religious freedom, the State Department raised concerns over treatment of Muslims, Hindu Dalits, Christians and other religious minorities in India while also noting a crackdown on journalists and dissidents.

India has slid in the World Press Freedom Index to 161st this year, its lowest point. India also leads the list for the highest number of government-imposed internet shutdowns globally.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
‘Ethnic minorities less likely to receive optimal end-of-life care within UK healthcare system’
HEADLINE STORY
Hospital consultants to strike following junior doctors’ protest
News
India third largest contributor to online hate aimed at Sadiq Khan
INDIA
India tells UK to act against extremist elements threatening Indian officers
News
Pakistan violence: Imran Khan named in terror cases
INDIA
Indus Water Treaty: Hague court rejects India’s objections over arbitration
INDIA
Indian court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea to suspend defamation conviction
HEADLINE STORY
Over 50 people killed in Pakistan monsoon floods
HEADLINE STORY
Cost of living crisis makes kitchens in Asian restaurants go green
HEADLINE STORY
Mohsin Issa asked to appear before Commons panel over Asda’s fuel pricing
HEADLINE STORY
EU lawmakers urge international probe into Greece migrant tragedy
HEADLINE STORY
Cleverly issues warning against attacks on Indian mission in London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW