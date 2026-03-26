SEEMA MALHOTRA’S portfolio straddles two increasingly important arenas: equality at home and strategic partnerships abroad.

As parliamentary under-secretary of state serving both as minister for equalities and minister for the Indo-Pacific, Malhotra occupies a role that bridges social policy and foreign strategy. The dual brief reflects a political philosophy that sees domestic inclusion and international cooperation as mutually reinforcing pillars of national strength – the idea that economic opportunity, global alliances and social cohesion ultimately shape one another.

In her Indo-Pacific role, Malhotra has become a visible advocate for deepening the UK’s relationships across a region that is rapidly reshaping the global economy.

Addressing the 2025 Indo-Pacific Conference, she framed the stakes in pragmatic terms: “Because partnerships are the bedrock for security and prosperity. It is only together that we can stand up for the rule of law, for rules-based trade, for fundamental freedoms, to shape a more open global economy.”

The argument reflects the geopolitical reality she often emphasises: the Indo-Pacific will account for more than half of global economic growth by 2050. For Britain, maintaining relevance in that landscape requires patient relationship-building across governments, businesses and universities.

“This is why the relationship between the Indo-Pacific region and the UK matters,” she told the conference audience, placing the region firmly within Britain’s long-term strategic horizon.

Her ministerial engagements have increasingly reflected that outward-facing approach. During visits across Asia, Malhotra has worked to advance cooperation on education, skills and technology, areas she sees as the connective tissue of modern diplomacy. In January, she met the chief minister of India’s Jharkhand state during a visit focused on UK-India collaboration, with discussions ranging from skills training to inclusive growth.

Malhotra, whose parliamentary journey began in December 2011 when she won the Feltham and Heston by-election for Labour, held several shadow ministerial roles, including shadow chief secretary to the treasury and shadow Home Office minister, during the party’s years in opposition.

She also served on parliamentary committees such as the Justice Select Committee and the committee examining the future relationship between the UK and the European Union, building a reputation as a policy-focused parliamentarian willing to engage deeply with economic and institutional questions.

When Labour returned to government in 2024, Malhotra entered ministerial office in the Home Office as minister for migration and citizenship, a role she held till September 2025. It placed her at the centre of one of Britain’s most politically sensitive debates – immigration policy. Her responsibilities ranged from legal migration rules and Border Force operations to oversight of the Windrush Compensation Scheme and engagement with the Migration Advisory Committee.

Speaking during a visit to India last year, she defended the government’s approach to tightening immigration rules, arguing that maintaining public confidence in the system required stronger safeguards.

“If you see that level of abuse, it undermines your immigration system. It undermines public confidence, and the fairness and control people expect,” she said, referring to rising numbers of international students seeking asylum after completing their studies.

Her subsequent appointments broadened her responsibilities further. As minister for equalities in the Department for Education, she now oversees policy work on race equality, gender equality and wider inclusion, alongside engagement on improving access to education. The role places her at the centre of debates about how Britain’s institutions respond to an increasingly diverse society.

At the same time, her Indo-Pacific portfolio has expanded her diplomatic footprint, giving her a role in shaping Britain’s relationships with countries across Asia. The brief reflects a wider shift in British foreign policy toward deeper engagement with the region’s economies, institutions and security partnerships.

Born in 1972 in Hounslow and raised in nearby Osterley, west London, Malhotra grew up in a family shaped by migration and small-business enterprise. Her father, Sushil Kumar Malhotra, arrived in Britain from India in the early 1960s and ran a local shop, grounding the family firmly within the rhythms of community life and entrepreneurship.

The household she grew up in reflected a familiar pattern across many British Asian families: long hours of work, strong ties to community and an emphasis on education as the path to opportunity.

After studying politics and philosophy at the University of Warwick, she went on to complete a postgraduate degree in business and information studies at Aston University. The combination of political theory and management training proved formative, blending intellectual interest in governance with practical skills in strategy and organisational change.

Before entering politics, Malhotra built a professional reputation in management consultancy, working at Accenture and PricewaterhouseCoopers on strategy and organisational change. Malhotra is married to Sushil Kumar Saluja, who has served as a senior managing director at Accenture.

Her professional career also took an unexpected turn into the technology sector, where she worked as a child safety adviser within the video games industry – an unusual role that reflected a growing interest in how technology intersects with social responsibility.

Alongside her national political career, Malhotra has maintained strong local ties. She founded Hounslow’s Promise, a charity focused on supporting opportunities for young people in her constituency, reflecting a long-standing interest in education, mentorship and social mobility.

Her approach to politics is often measured rather than theatrical, but it is rooted in a clear sense of direction – linking social justice at home with Britain’s place in a changing world. That theme was evident when she opened the International Women’s Day debate in the House of Commons this month.

Quoting the late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malhotra told MPs: “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” She added: “That is not an observation; it is a directive. It is for us to hold the light up to highlight progress, and to keep fighting for a better world for women and girls everywhere.”

Then she extended that argument beyond Britain’s borders: “We are putting women at the heart of our missions in government and foreign policy because we recognise that progress on gender equality must know no borders.”

ENDS