See his work, then judge him: Mithun Chakraborty on son Namashi’s debut film Bad Boy

Bad Boy also features Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles.

Mithun Chakraborty (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on Friday said it is unfair to draw comparisons between him and his son Namashi, who is set to make his acting debut with Bad Boy.

The movie, scheduled to hit the theatres on April 28, is directed by veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Inbox Pictures.

“I have worked for 45 years, while he is a newcomer. Do not compare him with me. You see his work and then judge him. He will look small when you do a comparison with me,” the 72-year-old actor told reporters here at a promotional event of “Bad Boy”.

Chakraborty said he had only one piece of advice for his son as he started his acting journey — to be a good human being first. “There is no advice (for today’s stars). I advised my son that he should first become a good human being because then only one can become a good actor,” he said.

In Bad Boy, Chakraborty will be seen shaking legs with Namoshi and leading lady Amrin Qureshi in the song ‘Janabe Ali’.

With age, Chakraborty said he has slowed down in terms of work and would only like to do films that excite him.

“If someone tells me to do the dance that I did in ‘Disco Dancer’, I won’t be able to do it. With time you have to change and move on. I have slowed down a bit. Whatever I do now, I have to keep in mind the love and fame that I have received all these years, I have to respect that. So, I do a film that tickles me. I did films like Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. I also did one Bengali film Projapoti, which has been running in theatres for 100 days. All I ask for is love,” Chakraborty added.

Bad Boy also features Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, and Darshan Jariwala in pivotal roles.