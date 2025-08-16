Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to prison over £740k fraud scheme

Highlights:
- Rapper Sean Kingston sentenced to three and a half years in US federal prison.
- Fraud scheme, run with his mother, involved luxury goods worth more than £740,000.
- Items included designer watches, furniture, a 232-inch LED TV and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.
- Kingston apologised in court; his mother was jailed for five years in July.
- Text messages showed the pair discussing fake payment receipts.
Conviction and sentencing
Rapper Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in a US federal prison for his role in a fraud scheme worth over £740,000.
The Jamaican-American singer, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was convicted earlier this year alongside his mother, Janice Turner, of wire fraud. Prosecutors said they exploited Kingston’s celebrity status to obtain luxury items without paying for them.
How the scheme worked
According to prosecutors, Kingston contacted victims via social media, claiming he wished to buy high-end products. He then invited them to his homes in South Florida, promising to promote their goods on his platforms or introduce them to other celebrities.
When payments were due, Kingston or his mother sent fraudulent wire transfer receipts. While some victims later received compensation after legal intervention or lawsuits, most were left out of pocket.
Evidence at trial
Prosecutors said the scheme netted more than £740,000 in goods, including luxury watches, furniture, a 232-inch LED television and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade.
Text messages shown in court revealed Kingston instructing his mother: “I told you to make [a] fake receipt.”
Apology and defence
Before sentencing, Kingston apologised to the court and said he had learned from his actions. He will begin serving his sentence immediately.
His mother, Janice Turner, was jailed for five years in July.
Defence lawyer Zeljka Bozanic described Kingston as “a soft guy who grew up poor when he rose to fame overnight”, arguing he still had the mentality of a teenager and struggled to manage his finances.
Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity
Rachel Brosnahan marriage speculation grows after Jason Ralph’s controversial Instagram activity
Highlights
Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, actor Jason Ralph, is at the centre of a heated social media debate after he liked a provocative Instagram comment about her on-screen chemistry with Superman co-star David Corenswet. The online reaction has been swift, with fans speculating whether his action was a subtle dig, a careless mistake, or simply a misunderstood joke.
The comment in question accused Brosnahan of crossing boundaries with a co-star and suggested Ralph should “stand up for himself” and “leave her.” Within hours, screenshots of Ralph’s ‘like’ were circulating across Reddit, X, and Instagram gossip pages. Soon after, Ralph disabled comments on his posts, but by then, the digital trail was impossible to erase.
Jason Ralph fuels speculation over Rachel Brosnahan marriage after controversial Instagram activity Getty Images
When did Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph get married?
Brosnahan and Ralph first met while working on the indie film I’m Obsessed With You in 2013. After several years of dating, the pair quietly tied the knot—so quietly, in fact, that the public only learned about it years later.
In a 2019 interview, Brosnahan revealed that she had been wearing her wedding ring for some time before speculation began, adding:
“We’ve been married for years and been together for even longer. We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married like, ‘Happy six-month anniversary, honey!’”
The couple’s decision to keep their marriage private was intentional. Brosnahan explained that she disliked the double standard in media coverage, where she was constantly asked about her relationship while Ralph was not.
Rachel Brosnahan and Jason Ralph at a public event Getty Images
Have they worked together professionally?
Yes. Ralph appeared alongside his wife in the hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, joining in seasons four and five as Mike Carr. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ralph praised Brosnahan’s leadership on set, saying:
“She’s just the best, and I feel very lucky to see her command a set like that.”
Their collaboration was warmly received by fans, and until now, the couple has maintained an image of mutual respect and professional admiration.
Jason Ralph sparks rumours with Instagram like about Rachel Brosnahan marriageGetty Images
What did Jason Ralph ‘like’ on Instagram?
The controversy began when Ralph liked a comment on one of his posts that read:
“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor. Like bro, let’s have some self-love and stand up for yourself, leave her to be with him if she wants that much.”
The remark, widely interpreted as targeting Brosnahan’s scenes with David Corenswet in Superman, was seen by many as insulting and sexist. Fans immediately questioned why Ralph would engage with it at all.
Jason Ralph’s social media move raises questions about his marriageGetty Images
Was it intentional or a mistake?
Social media reactions are split. Some argue that it was likely an accidental double-tap, noting that Ralph’s Instagram activity is minimal and sporadic. Others believe it was deliberate, citing his history of dry humour and occasional trolling behaviour online.
Regardless of intent, the timing has amplified speculation. Brosnahan’s chemistry with Corenswet has been heavily discussed since the film’s release, and this incident has only fuelled more rumours about their personal lives.
Instagram drama fuels talk of tension between Jason Ralph and Rachel BrosnahanGetty Images
What’s next for the couple?
Neither Brosnahan nor Ralph has publicly commented on the incident. Given their preference for privacy, it’s unlikely they will address the speculation directly. Still, with screenshots continuing to circulate, the story has already left its mark on fan discussions around the couple. Whether the Instagram ‘like’ was a slip of the finger or a calculated move, it has put an unusually public spotlight on one of Hollywood’s most private marriages. For now, the internet is left to debate: accident, sarcasm, or subtle message?