Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

Police arrested the 17-year-old in January carrying a military-style rucksack

Teen jailed for 10 years over Scottish mosque attack plot

The High Court in Glasgow sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to two charges of terrorism. (Photo: iStock)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 21, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A TEENAGER inspired by Adolf Hitler who planned to set fire to a Scottish mosque was sentenced on Thursday (21) to 10 years in custody.

Police arrested the 17-year-old in January carrying a military-style rucksack as he tried to gain entry to the building in Greenock, on the west coast of Scotland.

Inside the bag officers found a German-made Glock-type air pistol, ammunition, ball bearings, gas cartridges and aerosol cans, prosecutors said.

The teen had mapped out the building's interior on his phone.

Investigators also found a list of individuals who had inspired his political beliefs including Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik.

A search of his home found Hitler's book Mein Kampf, knives and masks as well as instructions and ingredients for the manufacturing of explosives.

The High Court in Glasgow sentenced him after he pleaded guilty to two charges of terrorism, Scotland's Crown Office said.

The teenager -- who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age -- will initially serve his sentence in youth custody before being moved to an adult jail.

He will be supervised for eight years after his release.

(AFP)

adolf hitlerbenito mussoliniglasgowgreenockhigh court in glasgowmein kampfscottish mosquescottish mosque attack

Related News

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
News

India, Russia vow stronger trade ties despite US pressure

Starmer asylum claims
News

Starmer under fire as asylum claims hit record high

Mahnoor Cheema calls 23 A-levels ‘not stressful at all’
News

Mahnoor Cheema calls 23 A-levels ‘not stressful at all’

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder
News

Woman on FBI’s 'most wanted list' caught in India over child murder

More For You

online-gaming-reuters

If approved, the law would impose fines or jail terms on individuals and companies providing online money gaming services. (Representational image: Getty)

getty images

India introduces bill to ban online gambling

INDIA's government on Wednesday introduced a bill in parliament seeking to ban online gambling, citing risks of addiction, financial losses, and possible links to money laundering and terrorism financing.

The proposed legislation could affect a multi-billion dollar sector that includes online poker, fantasy sports, and India’s popular fantasy cricket apps, some of which sponsor the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national cricket team.

Keep ReadingShow less
GCSE results

Students queue to get their GCSE results at City Of London Magistrates Court on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

GCSE results show increase in top grades but decline in pass rates

HUNDREDS of thousands of teenagers received their GCSE results on Thursday, with figures showing a slight increase in top grades but a growing number of pupils failing English and maths.

Data from the Joint Council for Qualifications showed that 21.9 per cent of entries were awarded at least grade 7 or A, up from 21.8 per cent last year. The overall pass rate at grade 4 or C fell slightly to 67.4 per cent, compared with 67.6 per cent last year, though still above pre-pandemic levels.

Keep ReadingShow less
Agni 5 Missile

India's Agni 5 Missile is displayed during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2013. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

India test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile

Highlights:

  • India says it successfully tested Agni-5 missile from Odisha on August 20
  • Missile validated all operational and technical parameters
  • Agni-5 can carry a nuclear warhead to any part of China

INDIA on Wednesday (20) said it had successfully test-fired the Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from Odisha, with officials confirming it met all required standards.

The defence ministry said, “Intermediate range ballistic missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the integrated test range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20.”

Keep ReadingShow less
protest-uk-getty

Protesters calling for the closure of the The Bell Hotel, believed to be housing asylum seekers, gather outside the council offices in Epping, on August 8, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

Farage urges protests after Essex hotel ruling on asylum seekers

Highlights:

  • High Court blocks asylum seekers from being housed in Essex hotel
  • Nigel Farage calls for peaceful protests outside “migrant hotels”
  • Government considering appeal against injunction ruling
  • Debate grows over housing asylum seekers in hotels across Britain

NIGEL FARAGE has called for protests after a court ruling blocked the use of an Essex hotel to house asylum seekers.

Keep ReadingShow less
India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

India's prime minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during their meeting in New Delhi, India August 19, 2025. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

India, China to resume flights, trade ties after 2020 border clash

INDIA and China agreed to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows as the neighbours rebuild ties damaged by a 2020 border clash.

The Asian giants are cautiously strengthening ties against the backdrop of US president Donald Trump's unpredictable foreign policy, staging a series of high-level bilateral visits.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us