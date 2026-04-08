Scott Mills controversy deepens as Channel 4 drops Celebrity Bake Off episode

Highlights

Channel 4 pulls unaired episode featuring Scott Mills

Decision linked to seriousness of allegations against the presenter

Replacement programme to air in place of the scheduled episode

Episode withdrawn ahead of broadcast

An episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer featuring Scott Mills will no longer be broadcast, with Channel 4 confirming the decision shortly before its planned release.

The episode had been scheduled to air on 18 April as part of the 2026 series. The broadcaster said it had chosen not to proceed after reviewing the circumstances, stating it would not be appropriate to show the programme at this time.

Line-up and format unaffected

Mills appeared in the episode alongside singer Rag’n’Bone Man, broadcaster Edith Bowman and JLS member Aston Merrygold.

The celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off, produced by Love Productions, features a different set of contestants in each episode. This format allows individual instalments to be removed without affecting the wider series.

Allegations prompt wider fallout

The decision follows reports of a previous police investigation into historical sexual offence allegations involving Mills. He had earlier been dropped from a spin-off of Race Across the World that he was due to host for the BBC.

Mills, a long-serving presenter who hosted the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, was dismissed by the corporation after new information emerged in recent weeks regarding the allegations.

Presenter’s response and past investigation

Mills has said he fully cooperated with the police investigation, which took place in 2018. According to his statement, the inquiry concluded without charges being brought, as the evidential threshold was not met.

The BBC has since faced questions over its handling of the situation, particularly in relation to what was known at the time and the decision to keep him on air in subsequent years.