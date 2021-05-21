Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 291,331
Total Cases 26,031,991
Today's Fatalities 4,209
Today's Cases 259,551
People and a child wearing a protective facemask walk past the closed shutters of a State Bank of India (SBI) outlet during a nationwide bank strike in Siliguri on January 31, 2020. (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA / AFP) (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

SBI reports 80 per cent surge in Q4 net profit

INDIA’S biggest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), has reported an increase of 80 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 64.51 billion (£624.67 million) for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

Increase in net profit was helped by decline in bad loans and higher interest income.

The bank registered a profit of Rs 35.80 billion (£346.68 million) during January-March period of 2019-20.

Net NPA or bad loans came down to 1.50 per cent as on March 31, 2021 from 2.23 per cent in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday (21).

The lender reportedly received nearly Rs 40 billion (£387.32 million) as part of dues owed by bankrupt steelmaker Bhushan Power and Steel.

In March, JSW Steel acquired Bhushan Power and Steel and implemented the resolution plan for the company where SBI was the lead banker.

Total income of the lender during the March quarter of the last financial year rose to Rs 813.27 billion (£787.9 million), from Rs 760.27 billion (£736.77 million) in the same period of 2019-20.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a 60 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 72.70 billion (£70.43 million) compared to Rs 45.57 billion (£44.15 million) in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the entire financial year 2020-21, the bank reported a 41 per cent jump in standalone profit at Rs 201.10 billion (£194.83 million), from Rs 144.88 billion (£140.42 million) in the previous financial year.

The central board of the bank has also declared a dividend of Rs. 4.00 (£0.04) per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021. This is the first payout by SBI since May 2017, when it had rewarded shareholders with Rs. 2.6 (£0.03) per share.

The bank has fixed June 18, 2021 as the date of payment of dividend.

Shares of SBI closed at Rs 401.10 per unit, up 4.3 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today.








Most Popular

Rare Persian leopard pair sighted in Pakistan

India women to play maiden pink-ball Test this year against Australia in Perth

"Future is disappearing for Rohingya children" as UK cuts aid by 40% 

Top Sri Lankan cricketers refuse to sign contracts

UK minister Lord Ahmad calls off Sri Lanka visit



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×