Savneet Singh’s Soulful Ode to Timeless Love: Fidaa

For Ludhiana-based artist Savneet Singh, music isn’t just a craft — it’s a legacy. Born into a family where melody was part of everyday life, Savneet grew up surrounded by rhythm, faith, and song. “My grandfather is a great classical singer, and he used to be a Raagi Kirtani (someone who sings bhajans and kirtans in Gurdwara Sahibs),” he recalls. “I still remember sitting right behind him on stage at the Gurdwara Sahib, just watching, absorbing everything, and trying to sing here and there. That’s really where it all began for me —through his music and the blessings of Waheguru.”

From that early immersion came a natural grasp of swar, lay, and taal. “Music isn’t just something I chose — it’s been a part of me since the start,” he says. It’s this innate connection that shines through in his new single, Fidaa, a tender tribute to the golden age of Indian cinema.

A love letter to the past

Released earlier this month, Fidaa is a shimmering homage to the 1950s and ’60s — a time when Bollywood love stories felt sincere and unhurried. “I’ve always been in love with the golden era of music — where everything felt timeless and pure,” Savneet says. “So Fidaa is my little tribute to that era — something that brings back that vintage charm in the modern world.”

The word fidaa means to be completely lost or immersed in someone, a theme that runs through both the lyrics and the visuals. “The melody came first, and it instantly gave me this old-school, retro vibe. And I wanted to capture that and make that into a retro love song that feels like a man just mesmerised by a girl’s beauty,” he says. “When you lose yourself in love, it’s one of the best decisions you can make.”

Finding the right note

The song’s creative journey began, as most of Savneet’s songs do, with melody. “Every time I make a song, it usually starts with a melody — that’s what comes to me first,” he explains. Once the melody takes shape, the emotion follows. In Fidaa, that emotion is one of surrender—to love, to nostalgia, to simplicity.

Produced by Sunny Subramanian, the track was recorded at YRF Studios in Mumbai, with percussion at Synergy Audio, Gurugram. The process took more than a year and a half. “It took me nearly a year and a half to find that true retro vibe without losing the song’s emotion,” Savneet shares. But the effort was worth it. One particular line — Teri ibadat mein karta raha, geeton mein mere hai tu hi sada — still gives him goosebumps. “When that part came together with the music, I actually got goosebumps. That was the moment I knew—man, this song is something else.”

It wasn’t just him who felt that magic. “When I first sang it in front of my mom and sister, they loved it so much and kept saying, ‘When are you releasing it?’ That was maybe two or three years ago, and it gave me a sign that this song was special.”

A cinematic world in black and white

The song’s music video, directed by Siddharth Ahuja and starring Sankalp Joshi and Komal Munshi, mirrors that timelessness in striking black-and-white. “We wanted the visuals to feel like a memory — nostalgic, cinematic, and full of soul,” Savneet says. The result is a visual and emotional time capsule — simple yet rich, evocative of an era when longing was expressed in glances and silence.

Rooted in family and faith

Despite his growing presence in the independent scene, Savneet still balances music with his family business in Ludhiana. “Coming from an industrial family, it wasn’t easy balancing music with business — but I’ve always loved it too much to stop,” he says. “Even though, during the day, I’m with my father managing our family business, by the night, we’re all doing our own creative things.”

It’s a home that hums with creativity. “Everyone in my family—my mom, dad, and sister — are artistic in their own way,” he says. “My dad sings, my mom sings, and my sister has a great sense of dance and music; she’s also a fashion designer.”

That familial warmth has been crucial to his growth. “Having that kind of healthy family environment is so important for anyone to grow. Honestly, if things were any different, I don’t think I’d be here today.”

Punjabi heart, global dreams

Savneet’s Punjabi roots shape not only his outlook but also his artistry. “We Punjabis are naturally very open-hearted and welcoming — we just have big hearts,” he laughs. “That fearless, all-in spirit comes from my Punjabi roots — from that culture of doing everything with warmth, passion, and a full heart.”

It’s an attitude that extends to his ambitions. “I want to travel the world performing my music live in front of thousands of people,” he says. “That’s been a dream since I was a kid. I really hope that five years down the line, I’ll be a renowned artist worldwide — that people will love me for my music and for who I am.”

Love, growth, and what’s next

For now, Savneet is entering a new chapter in both music and life. “I recently got engaged to someone, and she makes me feel that losing yourself in love is worth it,” he says with a smile. “I’ll be getting married in the next few days, so I just want to enjoy every moment as it comes.”

Music, of course, isn’t far from his mind. “Once I settle down, I’ll get back to working on a song that I’ve written for my fiancé — a song I’m dedicating to her. I’m really excited about it, and I have a feeling it’s going to be a really special one.”

Looking ahead, Savneet remains guided by faith and authenticity. “The plan is to keep making more and more music without expecting anything in return—just living life as it comes,” he says. “I believe that God has brought me this far, and he’s the one who’ll take me wherever I’m meant to go.”

Whether channelling the golden melodies of yesteryear or writing love songs inspired by his present, Savneet Singh continues to craft music that comes straight from the heart. With Fidaa, he doesn’t just revive nostalgia — he reminds listeners of the beauty in simplicity, sincerity, and timeless love. “When you do something out of love,” he says, “the journey never really ends.”