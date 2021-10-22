Website Logo
  Friday, October 22, 2021
Entertainment

Sardar Udham and Sherni shortlisted for India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards

Sardar Udham and Sherni Posters (Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Two Bollywood films have been shortlisted for India’s official entry to the 94th Academy Awards. Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham (2021) and Vidya Balan’s Sherni (2021), have been included in the list of 14 films, from which the best one will be sent as India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. Both films had their direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video this year, bypassing theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is a biographical historical drama film based on the life of Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter highly known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. National Film Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in the film. Sardar Udham premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 16th October and received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike.

Sherni, on the other hand, revolves around man-animal conflicts. National Film Award-winning actress Vidya Balan plays the role of a forest officer in the film. Directed by Amit Masurkar, Sherni also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi in significant characters.

In addition to Sardar Udham and Sherni, Malayalam film Nayattu (2021) and Tamil film Mandela (2021) are also in the nominations race.

A panel of 15 judges is going to watch 14 films at Bijoli cinema in Bhowanipore, Kolkata, over the next few days to shortlist India’s official entry to the Oscars 2022.

The 94th Academy Awards will honour the best films that have been released since March 1, 2021. The official ceremony will take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

