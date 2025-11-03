India House marks Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

The High Commission of India in London marked Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday (31) to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister and a key figure in the country’s post-independence unification.

The event at India House, organised in partnership with the Sardar Patel Memorial Society (UK), was attended by Parliamentary under-secretary of state for the Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra, high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, deputy high commissioner Kartik Pande, Lord Rami Ranger, and former MP Virendra Sharma. The dignitaries jointly lit a ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to Patel.

Krishna Pujara, secretary of the Sardar Patel Memorial Society (UK), delivered the welcome address and outlined upcoming initiatives to preserve Patel’s legacy.

Doraiswami described Patel as “a timeless symbol of unity — not only of land, but of purpose and spirit,” and said his vision of inclusion and harmony continued to shape India’s democratic ethos and guide the diaspora.

Lord Ranger called Patel “the true architect of a united India,” adding that national unity had been a necessity at the time of independence. He said that under India’s prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country was “reclaiming its golden era.”

In her keynote address, Malhotra said Patel’s life demonstrated “a rare ability to transform insurmountable challenges into opportunities for unity and peace.” She drew a connection between his early years as a barrister in London and his later role in shaping India’s political identity, saying his values continued to define modern India–UK relations.

Malhotra described the India–UK relationship as a “living bridge” strengthened by the Indian diaspora and announced plans to visit Bangalore and Chennai in her ministerial role to deepen bilateral engagement.

Doraiswami presented Malhotra with the Unity Award in recognition of her public service and contribution to India–UK relations. Pujara also presented her with a traditional shawl.

The event drew members of the Indian community from across the UK and concluded with a reaffirmation of Patel’s message of national integration and unity in diversity.