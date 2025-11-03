Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India House marks Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

In her keynote address, Seema Malhotra said Patel’s life demonstrated “a rare ability to transform insurmountable challenges into opportunities for unity and peace.”

India House marks Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

Vikram Doraiswami and Seema Malhotra garland a bust of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaNov 03, 2025

The High Commission of India in London marked Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday (31) to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister and a key figure in the country’s post-independence unification.

The event at India House, organised in partnership with the Sardar Patel Memorial Society (UK), was attended by Parliamentary under-secretary of state for the Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra, high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, deputy high commissioner Kartik Pande, Lord Rami Ranger, and former MP Virendra Sharma. The dignitaries jointly lit a ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to Patel.

Krishna Pujara, secretary of the Sardar Patel Memorial Society (UK), delivered the welcome address and outlined upcoming initiatives to preserve Patel’s legacy.

Doraiswami described Patel as “a timeless symbol of unity — not only of land, but of purpose and spirit,” and said his vision of inclusion and harmony continued to shape India’s democratic ethos and guide the diaspora.

Lord Ranger called Patel “the true architect of a united India,” adding that national unity had been a necessity at the time of independence. He said that under India’s prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the country was “reclaiming its golden era.”

In her keynote address, Malhotra said Patel’s life demonstrated “a rare ability to transform insurmountable challenges into opportunities for unity and peace.” She drew a connection between his early years as a barrister in London and his later role in shaping India’s political identity, saying his values continued to define modern India–UK relations.

Malhotra described the India–UK relationship as a “living bridge” strengthened by the Indian diaspora and announced plans to visit Bangalore and Chennai in her ministerial role to deepen bilateral engagement.

Doraiswami presented Malhotra with the Unity Award in recognition of her public service and contribution to India–UK relations. Pujara also presented her with a traditional shawl.

The event drew members of the Indian community from across the UK and concluded with a reaffirmation of Patel’s message of national integration and unity in diversity.

seema malhotravikram doraiswamiindia house

Related News

Modi expresses grief as nine killed in Indian temple stampede
News

Modi expresses grief as nine killed in Indian temple stampede

UK Border Force staff plan strike over six-year pay dispute
News

UK Border Force staff plan strike over six-year pay dispute

Lisa Nandy launches UK Town of Culture competition
News

Lisa Nandy launches UK Town of Culture competition

Indian Oil secures Russian crude from non-sanctioned sources
News

Indian Oil secures Russian crude from non-sanctioned sources

More For You

Train derailment

Rail workers walk along the track near the site of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, November 3, 2025.

Reuters

No injuries after Glasgow-London train derails, says minister

TRANSPORT MINISTER Heidi Alexander said no injuries were reported after a train travelling from Glasgow to London derailed in northern England on Monday.

North West Ambulance Service said on Monday morning it had stood down from “major incident status” and was withdrawing resources sent to the scene.

Avanti West Coast, which operates long-distance services between London and Scotland, advised passengers not to travel north from Preston.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us