Grandfather opposes UK return of Sara Sharif’s five siblings

Sara’s siblings, who lived mostly in the UK, were taken to Pakistan in August 2022 by their father, Urfan Sharif, stepmother, Beinash Batool, and uncle, Faisal Malik, shortly after Sara’s death.

Sara Sharif

Sara was found dead in her bed in Woking, southwest of London, on August 10, 2023. (Photo: Surrey Police)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 16, 2024
Eastern Eye
MUHAMMAD SHARIF, the grandfather of Sara Sharif, has vowed to fight attempts to return her five siblings to the UK, claiming they are safer living with him in Pakistan.

Muhammad, 69, plans to appeal to the Lahore high court against the British government's efforts to bring the children back, The Times reported.

Sara’s siblings, who lived mostly in the UK, were taken to Pakistan in August 2022 by their father, Urfan Sharif, stepmother, Beinash Batool, and uncle, Faisal Malik, shortly after Sara’s death. They fled hours after the incident, as CCTV footage showed them leaving Heathrow Airport. After a month on the run, the three returned to the UK in September, leaving the children behind.

Urfan, Batool, and Malik were convicted last week in Sara’s murder case. The eight-week trial revealed the extreme abuse Sara endured before her death on 8 August 2022. Evidence presented at the Old Bailey detailed years of mistreatment, resulting in 25 broken bones, burns, and other injuries inflicted by Urfan and Batool.

Surrey county council, responsible for the children’s welfare, has applied to the Lahore high court to secure their return, the newspaper reported. Under an agreement between Pakistan and the UK, efforts are ongoing to repatriate individuals who are "wrongfully retained."

The children, now wards of court in the UK, are currently in Muhammad’s care at his home in Jhelum. Muhammad has stated that the children are happy and attending a local school. “They are not willing to leave me,” he said, asserting that he is the best person to raise them.

The Lahore high court adjourned the custody case until mid-January. In the meantime, Muhammad has voiced doubts about his son’s conviction, describing Batool as a strict stepmother but denying knowledge of Sara’s abuse.

UK MP Will Forster and Surrey county council are urging the British and Pakistani governments to ensure the children’s welfare, with the council stating it would house all siblings together if they are returned, The Times reported. A council spokesman reiterated that the children’s wellbeing remains the priority.

An independent child safeguarding review is ongoing to examine missed opportunities to protect Sara before her death.

muhammad sharifsara sharifsara sharif - sara sharif case - sara sharif deathurfan sharif

