Sara Khan speaks out

by ASJAD NAZIR

POPULAR Indian actress Sara Khan has had a prolific career that has included winning performances in drama serials, reality TV shows, Pakistani projects and singing.

Some highlights from the award-winning star’s career include Sapna Babul ka…Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Encounter, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and many more.

Eastern Eye caught up with Sara Khan to talk about her TV journey, acting and inspirations in life.

How do you look back on your time in television?

It’s been a beautiful and fruitful journey. I am really looking forward to more great projects in the future. I also really would like to do a role in the supernatural genre, which is something that really interests me.

Which of your projects has given you the greatest joy?

Without a second thought, it has to be Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai. Working with the lovely Angad (Hasija), Parul (Chauhan) and Kinshuk (Mahajan) was really beautiful. Even now we are all really good friends and have kept in touch.

Which project was the most challenging for you?

My most challenging role to date has to be my Pakistani television series, Bay Khudi. Although I belong to an Urdu-speaking family, it was challenging to read the Urdu script. I loved every bit of it though, as I love taking up challenges as an actor. Challenges keep me motivated and focused.

Who have you most enjoyed working with?

I think all my co-stars were amazing to work with. I certainly enjoyed working with Angad Hasija, my co-star from Bidaai, most. He is not just a great actor, but also a lovely person and a good friend.

What is the plan after lockdown is over?

I can’t wait for the lockdown to end, so I can resume my shoots. And since I love to get my nails done, my first place to be after the lockdown will be a nail salon. I’ve used this stay-home period to rejuvenate myself, and do my singing rehearsals. So, now that I’m all replenished, I can’t wait to get back into action.

What kind of projects do you want to do and do you have a dream role?

I would love to do roles that are mystical and supernatural because I’m that kind of a person who loves to daydream and escape into a fantasy world inside my head. I would also love to play more complex and interesting roles. I think that would not only be challenging, but also very intriguing.

What kind of content do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

There’s a couple of web series that I haven’t gotten the time to watch earlier, so I did catch up on them. But honestly, I don’t believe in binge-watching as I don’t like to sit in one place and waste my time away for hours. I value my time very much and like to invest it productively. I’ve also written and released a couple of songs during the lockdown.

Who would you say is your own acting hero?

I admire Hrithik Roshan. He’s blessed with good looks, along with great acting and dance skills.

What is the best advice you ever got?

The best advice I’ve received is to remain grounded and humble, no matter how much success you achieve in life. With a heart full of faith within, I keep my feet on the ground and my eyes set on the stars.

What is it that you love about being an actor?

I love how I get to live so many lives through each role I do. And that helps me grow as a person as well. And I also feel like I understand life, and the people in it better.

What inspires you?

People and situations! I take all the challenges in my life head-on, and then when I see myself on the winning side, I feel inspired and blissful. And also, life itself is so beautiful that it’s inspiring.