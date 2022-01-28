Website Logo
  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209

Business

Sanjeev Gupta thanked Nadhim Zahawi for Covid loans

GFG Alliance chief Sanjeev Gupta (Photo: DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images).

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A THANKSGIVING letter written to a cabinet minister by GFG Alliance boss Sanjeev Gupta over the sanction of loans has kicked up a fresh controversy in the UK’s Covid assistance scandal.

In 2020, Gupta wrote to Nadhim Zahawi, the business department minister at the time, and appreciated his “instrumental” role in helping Greensill Capital secure the 400 million loans, media reports said.

Greensill was the main backer of Gupta’s metals empire but the finance company collapsed last year and became the subject of an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

Zahawi was also invited to join a ‘small gathering’ organised at Liberty Steel’s plant at Rotherham to “mark the special moment”. The steel company is part of GFG.

“Since you were personally instrumental in getting the BBB’s approval for Greensill Capital to provide financial assistance under the [Covid business loan] programme, it would be very fitting if you could join us to mark this special moment that provides relief to thousands of workers,” Gupta is believed to have told Zahawi in the letter.

However, Zahawi, who is now the education secretary, denied the suggestion that he played a role in the sanctions of the loans. He said the letter was “little more than flattery”.

The loans were approved by the BBB (British Business Bank), a state-owned economic development bank.

A reply to a freedom of information request confirmed some sort of communication took place between Gupta and Zahawi, although it did not reveal the date.

“A text exchange or phone call between Sanjeev Gupta and Nadhim Zahawi took place at an unknown date” in relation to “Covid assistance”, The Times reported, referring to the freedom of information replay.

However, Zahawi’s spokesperson said the government was in no way involved in the sanction of the loans.

“The decision was taken independently by the British Business Bank, in accordance with their usual procedures,” the spokesperson said, according to The Times.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Golden age of Air India lies ahead: Tata Group chief
INDIA
Google to invest £750m in India’s Airtel
HEADLINE STORY
Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government hands
INDIA
Stage set for Air India handover to Tata Group
Business
LORD PAUL: THE SHREWD ANGEL WITH UNFINISHED BUSINESS
INDIA
India’s Clean Slate Filmz strikes $54m deal with Amazon, Netflix
INDIA
HUL says India among top three priority markets
INDIA
OneWeb ties up with Hughes for India operations
PAKISTAN
Pakistan raises $1 bn through Islamic bond at record cost
INDIA
Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
UK
Switch Mobility raising funds for expansion plans
UK
Start-up to begin driverless food delivery trial this year
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit theatres on Feb…
Mithun Chakraborty to make digital debut with Prime Video’s psychological…
Sanjeev Gupta thanked Nadhim Zahawi for Covid loans
Lionsgate Play renews Hiccups & Hookups for Season 2 with…
US accuses Russia of playing ‘destabilising role’
Nadiya Hussain urges to celebrate cultural diversity through food
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE