Raj Nidimoru' wife, Shhyamali De, posts cryptic Instagram post after he marries Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Highlights:

Raj Nidimoru married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a quiet yogic ceremony on December 1.

His ex-wife, Shhyamali De, shared her first Instagram post after the wedding.

Shhyamali’s post featured the universe with the caption “We live here.”

Earlier, she shared a cryptic line: “Desperate people do desperate things.”

The wedding was at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, Isha Foundation, with close family and friends.

Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in a small, traditional yogic ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The couple’s wedding pictures quickly spread online, drawing attention not just to the newlyweds but also to Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, who made her first post after the marriage became public.

Ex-Wife Shhyamali De posts cryptic notes following Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s quiet wedding Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl/shhyamalide





Why Shhyamali De’s post drew attention

Shhyamali’s Instagram Story featured an image of the universe with an arrow pointing at a tiny speck representing Earth. She captioned it simply: “We live here.” The imagery is reminiscent of NASA’s Pale Blue Dot photo, which emphasises Earth’s tiny presence in the vast cosmos.

The post came a day after Samantha shared her wedding pictures, and many social media users noticed the timing. Previously, Shhyamali had posted a cryptic line saying, “Desperate people do desperate things,” which sparked discussion across platforms. She did not clarify who the messages were directed at.

Ex-wife Shhyamali De posts cryptic universe Instagram Story Instagram/shhyamalide





What the Sanskrit verse meant

Ahead of the wedding, Shhyamali shared a reflective post featuring a woman with bottu and sindoor, alongside a verse from the Padma Purana:

“Runanubhanda Rupena Pashu Patni Suta Aalaya Runakshaye Kshyayaanthi Tatra Parivedana.”

She explained that it described how bonds formed through karmic debts, towards pets, spouses, children, and home, end when those debts are fulfilled. The message was about the natural conclusion of relationships, with both joys and sorrows fading once the bonds dissolve.





Fans react to Shhyamali’s posts

Netizens quickly commented on Shhyamali’s posts. Some offered support and encouragement, while others speculated about her feelings toward the wedding. Messages ranged from “More strength to you. God bless you, girl,” to accusations calling Raj and Samantha “cheaters.” Shhyamali did not respond directly to any of the comments.





The wedding ceremony and rumours

The wedding was a private affair at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre. Only close friends and family attended, following Isha’s spiritual traditions. The couple looked serene in simple, traditional attire.





A new chapter

The wedding marked a new chapter for Samantha and Raj, while Shhyamali’s posts reminded followers of the complex emotions surrounding past relationships. Fans continue to discuss both the serene ceremony and the reflective posts that followed.