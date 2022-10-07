Website Logo
  • Friday, October 07, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Salman Khan drops new stills from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shoot

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh.

Salman Khan

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, shared a couple of stills from the sets of his upcoming family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the post, which he captioned, “For a rainy day ….”

In the first picture, the ‘Sultan’ actor could be seen sitting on a red chair and donning a plain white shirt with an open black bowtie on his neck.
In the next picture, he could be seen giving a sharp look with a slight smile on his face.

Soon after the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

“Biggest megastar,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Sabki jaan bhaijaan Salman khan.”

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film – Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, and Emotions.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is slated to release at the End of 2022.

Apparently, the film was earlier titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ but the makers opted to change the title.

Meanwhile, he was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited political drama film ‘Godfather’.

He will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Apart from that he also has ‘Kick 2’ along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Om Raut breaks his silence over Adipurush row, says Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan had modern technology:…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam’s LOST is the closing film at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival
Entertainment
More troubles for Adipurush as legal notice issued against the film for ‘Islamisation of Ramayana’
Entertainment
RRR heads to Academy Awards 2023 as SS Rajamouli and team submit the global blockbuster…
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen to essay role of transgender in upcoming biopic Taali
Entertainment
‘Prabhas’ Adipurush poster a copy of our work,’ claims an animation studio accusing T-Series Films…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan on Hindi films failing at box office: ‘Sometimes it’s disheartening…
Entertainment
Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia slams Prabhas’ Adipurush, says ‘I don’t associate Ramayana with…
Entertainment
Ayesha Jhulka on her 90s co-stars romancing actresses in their 20s: ‘You do…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone recalls how a Hollywood star complimented her English: ‘Did he have…
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn’s company distances itself from Adipurush, clarifies it didn’t work on film’s…
Entertainment
Dismal response to Adipurush teaser burns up Prabhas as he angrily calls director…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW