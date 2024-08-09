Sadiq Khan on riots: ‘My daughters felt scared; it breaks my heart’

Sadiq Khan. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has faced racist abuse throughout his political career as one of the country’s most prominent Muslim politicians. However, the recent riots have hit closer to home, marking the first time his daughters have felt frightened.

Reflecting on the past 10 days, Khan drew parallels to his own experiences growing up in the 1970s and 80s, when groups like the National Front and BNP terrorised minority communities, reported the Guardian.

“What’s heartbreaking to me is my children’s generation had never experienced what I had,” Khan said while speaking at Chelsea FC’s programme on anti-racism. “And they, for the first time, were scared. I thought I’d be the last generation to be scared, simply for who I am. And it breaks my heart.”

“I’m somebody who grew up in the 1970s and 80s and experienced the National Front and the BNP and I thought that’s behind us,” said Khan. “Like a lot of people of my generation, I felt triggered by the events of the last couple of weeks in particular.

He added, “It’s difficult to explain the ripples when you’ve been targeted because of your religion or colour of your skin and you can’t change either of those things. And whether you’re seeing physical acts of violence taking place in the north-west or the north-east, you feel it in London.”

Despite the fear, Khan took pride in the thousands who marched against racism in London this week, showing unity across different communities. However, he warned against complacency, highlighting that many people are still fearful, particularly about attending places of worship.

Meeting with young people during the event, Khan urged continued vigilance, especially over the coming weekend. He expressed concern that far-right groups would keep attempting to divide communities.

The mayor also addressed the role of social media in spreading disinformation, which has fuelled recent unrest. He called for a review of the Online Safety Act, criticising its current effectiveness. He stressed the importance of using social media to combat fear, while also cautioning politicians against spreading false information.

Khan has criticised Robert Jenrick, a leading contender for Tory leadership, for his recent comments on the policing of pro-Gaza demonstrations. Jenrick, a former immigration minister, expressed frustration over the handling of the protests, particularly questioning why demonstrators chanting “Allahu Akbar”—which translates to “God is Great”—were not arrested.

Khan, in response, strongly condemned Jenrick’s remarks, and said, “Someone who aspires to lead the Tories, and potentially become prime minister, should have a basic understanding of one of the world’s major religions, which is also one of the major religions of our country.”

Khan further described Jenrick’s comments as “offensive, hurtful, and dangerous,” likening them to suggesting the outlawing of the word “hallelujah.”

He stressed that such statements cannot be excused by the pressures of a leadership race and urged Jenrick to reflect on his words and offer an apology.