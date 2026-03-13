Highlights

The Mayor of London is considering charging large SUVs to drive in the capital after Transport for London research found they were creating serious safety risks on London's roads.

The proposal was published as part of a new Vision Zero action plan, which sets out 43 actions to reduce road deaths and serious injuries in London by 2041.

No decisions have yet been made on future charges but City Hall confirmed the mayor has asked TfL to carry out detailed analysis of the safety risks posed by large SUVs.

A spokesperson for the mayor said it was "startling" that SUVs were 77 per cent more likely to kill a child if involved in a collision.

The number of SUVs in London has grown tenfold in 20 years, rising from around 80,000 in 2002 to 800,000 in 2023, according to campaign group Clean Cities.

The Vision Zero action plan warned that large SUVs were "physically reshaping urban streets," with half of new cars now too wide for minimum specified parking spaces, blocking sight lines and making junctions more dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists.

Children at risk

Nicola Pastore from campaign group Solve the School Run welcomed the proposals, telling the BBC that children were particularly vulnerable to blind spots under SUV bonnets.

"The number and size of supersized SUVs on the streets at the moment is often parents' number one concern," she said.

She called the proposed charge "a good start" but urged national government to introduce regulation on vehicle size and fairer vehicle tax.

Mike Hawes of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders pushed back against the proposals, saying every car sold in the UK was certified to strict safety and pedestrian protection standards.

"Singling out specific cars based on size restricts consumer choice and would unfairly penalise the many drivers who require a larger vehicle for essential mobility," he said.

TfL safety officer Lilli Matson said the new five-year plan set out "clear, evidence-led actions we know will save lives," adding: "We cannot accept that it is inevitable that anyone should lose their life while travelling in the capital."