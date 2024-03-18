  • Monday, March 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Sadiq Khan pledges 40,000 council homes if re-elected

While polls suggest that Sadiq Khan is ahead of his Tory rival Susan Hall, the mayor observed it will be the “closest ever” contest

(File photo)Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, lights up the lights in central London to celebrate the start of Ramadan, Britain, March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

By: Shajil Kumar

London mayor Sadiq Khan launched the campaign for his third term on Monday by pledging to double his council homes target to 40,000 in six years to ease London’s housing woes, according to media reports

Khan had earlier set himself a target of 23,000 homes between 2018 and 2024 which was achieved last year.

At an event in London on Monday, Khan was accompanied by Labour leader Keir Starmer who said the electorate faces two choices – “chaos and division with the Tories, or unity and hope with Labour”.

“As Mayor, I’m under no illusion about the scale of the challenge,” Khan said at his campaign launch.

In London, more than 300,000 households are on the waiting list for social housing and rough sleeping has increased by 50% in the last decade.

Khan claimed if the Tory government were not holding them back, he could have gone “much further, much faster”.

He had recently unveiled a £100 million Housing Kickstart Fund that will provide grants to housing firms to convert market-rate homes stalled due to economic downturn into affordable homes.

While polls suggest that Khan is way ahead of his Tory rival Susan Hall, the mayor observed it will be the “closest ever” contest.

Hall contested Khan’s claim on housing and said he was “pledging a target that mostly consists of existing homes or those already started”.

She said Londoners were facing soaring rents because not enough new homes were being built.

Khan also defended his ultra-low emission zone for London under which motorists must pay £12.50 a day to drive a non-compliant car.

He said the plan faced a lot of opposition when it was initially rolled out in central London.

But it was later introduced in other parts of London, and now 19 out of 20 cars on average are compliant, he added.

Khan observed that it would be in London’s interest for City Hall and Downing Street to be run by Labour.

If he gets re-elected on May 2, Khan would be the first person to achieve three terms as mayor.

Related Stories

News
Britain needs to be more socially cohesive: Sajid Javid
News
Indian electoral bonds: Bank told to disclose all details
HEADLINE STORY
Bangalore win maiden Women’s Premier League title
News
Vaughan Gething becomes first black leader of Wales
News
British Indian Post Office scandal victim’s son seeks compensation
INDIA
Indian Navy foils Somali pirate attack; rescues crew
News
India to hold polls from April 19 in seven phases
News
Trade talks on hold as India goes to polls
News
Khan unveils £100m fund to revive stalled housing projects
HEADLINE STORY
New government should ensure stable economic growth, says John Lewis chief
News
India’s electoral bonds: Lakshmi Mittal among top buyers
News
Kamala Harris makes historic abortion clinic visit

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW