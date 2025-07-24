Sacha Baron Cohen debuts ripped Marvel body, says it’s ‘not AI’ but a mid-life crisis powered by Ozempic

Highlights:

Sacha Baron Cohen reveals shredded body transformation for Marvel’s Mephisto role in Ironheart.

Credits Ozempic, strict workouts, and personal trainers for the dramatic change.

Shuts down rumours about AI-edited images, says: “This is not AI. I’m just egotistical enough.”

Marvel confirms Mephisto will return in future MCU projects.

Sacha Baron Cohen, best known for his comic alter-egos Borat and Ali G, has stunned fans with a jaw-dropping physical transformation for his latest role as Marvel villain Mephisto. At 53, the actor appears on the cover of Men’s Fitness UK sporting a muscular build, defined abs, and a look far from the lanky image fans might recall. He admits the transformation was fuelled by a “mid-life crisis” and a little help from Ozempic, a personal trainer, and protein shakes.

Sacha Baron Cohen shows off his muscular new look on the cover of Men’s Fitness UK Instagram/mensfitnessuk





How did Sacha Baron Cohen get ripped for Mephisto?

The buzz began when Cohen posted the Men’s Fitness UK cover on Instagram, flaunting his new physique in a series of shirtless gym photos. The surprise wasn’t just his transformation, it was the intensity of it. Fans flooded the comments with disbelief, with many questioning whether the images were AI-generated.

Cohen immediately shut down the speculation. “This is not AI,” he captioned the post. “I really am egotistical enough to do this.” His trainer, Alfonso Moretti, doubled down on Instagram: “Sacha earned every bit of this. The images are real. I have the raw footage.”

As Cohen prepares to play the devilish Mephisto in Disney+’s Ironheart, he credits his body makeover to a combo of 100 push-ups a day, 25-minute workouts, a protein-rich diet, and yes, Ozempic, the diabetes drug now popular in Hollywood for weight loss.

Cohen credits Ozempic and intense workouts for his chiselled transformation Instagram/mensfitnessuk





What role does Mephisto play in the MCU?

Mephisto, a powerful villain drawn from Marvel’s comic universe, made a surprise appearance in the Ironheart finale earlier this month. Cohen plays the manipulative figure who offers protagonist Riri Williams the chance to resurrect her dead friend as an AI, a setup that hints at Mephisto’s role in upcoming Marvel storylines.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed that Cohen’s Mephisto will appear in future MCU titles. While he didn’t reveal which ones, Feige called the character “formative” and teased that he’s set to play a more significant part going forward, especially considering his comic links to Thanos and Spider-Man arcs.





Did Ozempic help Cohen transform?

Cohen has been unusually candid about the tools he used to achieve his look. “Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers,” he said. “I did all three.”

He poked fun at his own transformation, writing, “Hard launching my mid-life crisis,” and later joked he’s “introducing my new character: middle-aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes.”

While Ozempic played a role in trimming fat, trainer Alfonso Moretti insisted the actor’s work ethic was the true secret. Even while filming, Cohen stuck to his daily workouts and clean eating plan. So much so, the Marvel costume team had to adjust his Mephisto outfit multiple times to match his evolving physique.

Cohen flaunts his six-pack and shredded back while joking about a mid-life crisis Instagram Screengrab/sachabaroncohen





What was the turning point in Cohen’s fitness journey?

The transformation kicked off when Cohen contacted Matthew McConaughey for help, who pointed him to Moretti. On their first Zoom call, Moretti asked Cohen to strip to his underwear. “He looked like a ruler, straight up and down,” Moretti recalled. But he also saw what he described as “an athlete in hiding.”

Cohen, who joked that he started with “the core strength of an arthritic jellyfish,” committed to daily training and saw results quickly. Within three weeks, his wardrobe team reportedly spent over £3,600 (₹3,85,000) in adjustments as his body changed shape.