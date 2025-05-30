Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Rosemary Shrager to kick off Wimborne Folk Festival with live demo supporting food poverty cause

All profits from food, drink, and plant stalls at the event will be donated to the Hendy Foundation

Rosemary Shrager

The foundation will distribute the funds to various charities addressing food poverty and welfare issues

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager is set to open the Wimborne Folk Festival on Saturday, 7 June, with a live cooking demonstration at Wimborne Community Garden. The event aims to raise awareness of food poverty in southern England and support the Two Wheels for Meals fundraising initiative.

Shrager, known for her television appearances and culinary expertise, will showcase how to prepare affordable and nutritious meals using store-cupboard essentials. The demonstration is part of her involvement in the Two Wheels for Meals challenge, a 450-mile cycling journey from Land’s End in Cornwall to the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent, scheduled from 1 to 18 June. The initiative seeks to raise funds for food poverty and welfare charities across the south of England.

All profits from food, drink, and plant stalls at the event will be donated to the Hendy Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hendy Group car dealership. The foundation will distribute the funds to various charities addressing food poverty and welfare issues in the region.

The community garden will open at 2:00 PM, offering entertainment, refreshments, and a plant sale, with Shrager's cooking demonstration commencing at 4:00 PM. The event is open to all attendees.

Shrager aims to raise at least £100,000 through her cycling challenge. Donations can be made via the Hendy Foundation website.

In preparation for the challenge, Shrager has undergone a significant personal health transformation, losing over three stone through consistent exercise and training. She has described this journey as a "second chance at life" and the best birthday gift as she approaches 75.

For more information or to contribute to the cause, visit:www.hendyfoundation.org.

celebrity chefcycling journeyhendy foundationkentlive cooking demonstrationplant salesouthern englandstorecupboard essentialswimborne folk festivalrosemary shrager

Related News

Mona Singh Takes on Her First Cop Role in Kohrra Season 2
Entertainment

Mona Singh to play cop in 'Kohrra' season 2 with Barun Sobti on Netflix

Pokémon cards Destined Rivals
Games

Pokémon cards demand hits new high with fans queuing in Belfast for ’ Destined Rivals’

Mithoon Breaks Records with ₹25 Crore Deal for Romantic Film
Entertainment

Mithoon becomes India’s highest-paid music composer with a £2.4 million deal for a romantic film

Hunter Schafer
Entertainment

Hunter Schafer reportedly in consideration for Princess Zelda in upcoming live-action film

More For You

Nancy Astor’s Cartier Tiara Could Fetch Over £250K at Auction

Crafted by Cartier in 1930, the tiara is being offered for public sale for the first time

Bonhams

Historic Cartier tiara owned by Nancy Astor expected to fetch over £250,000 at auction

A rare Cartier turquoise and diamond tiara once owned by Nancy Astor, the first woman to take a seat in the House of Commons, is set to go under the hammer in London next month, with expectations it could sell for as much as £350,000.

The American-born politician, who represented Plymouth Sutton from 1919 to 1945, wore the striking tiara at high-profile events, including the 1931 film premiere of City Lights at the Dominion Theatre in London. Auction house Bonhams described the piece as “exceptionally rare” and cited its “impeccable provenance” as a key factor in its anticipated high value.

Keep ReadingShow less
Victoria Beckham Opens Up in Emotional Netflix Series Tease

Promises an unfiltered look into her personal and professional life

Getty Images

Victoria Beckham promises emotional moments in upcoming Netflix docuseries amid family tensions

Victoria Beckham has shared insights into her forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which promises an unfiltered look into her personal and professional life. The series aims to provide a "warts-and-all insight into the blood, sweat and literal tears" involved in managing her fashion empire, which she launched in 2008.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Beckham acknowledged she has relinquished control over the final product, stating, "To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now." She also expressed uncertainty about viewing the emotional scenes herself, adding, "There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone?"

Keep ReadingShow less
Haribo's Sweet Shock: Cannabis Contamination Triggers Recall

Consumers in the Netherlands are being urged to check any 1kg packs of Haribo Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets

iStock

Cannabis in children's candy: Haribo recalls sweets

Haribo has recalled a batch of its Happy Cola F!ZZ sweets in the Netherlands after traces of cannabis were discovered in several packs. The recall was prompted after multiple individuals, including children, reported feeling unwell after consuming the sweets.

According to the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), three 1kg packs were linked to complaints of dizziness and other health-related symptoms. The NVWA confirmed that the affected sweets were genuine Haribo products and said the recall was being carried out as a precautionary measure.

Keep ReadingShow less
Supermarkets recall Myprotein gooey cookies over allergen fears

The products can cause health issues like abdominal discomfort, headaches and brain fog

Getty Images

Supermarkets recall Myprotein gooey cookies over allergen fears

The UK’s major supermarkets—Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Boots—have issued an urgent product recall for two items that could pose health risks, including abdominal discomfort, headaches and brain fog.

Customers are being warned about Myprotein Gooey Filled Cookie – Double Chocolate and Caramel flavours.

Keep ReadingShow less
Emotional Reunion: Australian Man Meets UK Stem Cell Donor

Mr Hawken registered as a donor during a regular blood donation session

Caters Photographic

Australian man meets UK stem cell donor who saved his life after 10,000-mile journey

An Australian man who received life-saving stem cell treatment has travelled over 10,000 miles to meet the UK donor who helped save his life.

Luke Melling, 31, from Melbourne, made the long journey to Grantham in Lincolnshire to meet Alastair Hawken, 51, the man who donated his stem cells in 2022. The two met in person for the first time at Avenham Park in Preston, Lancashire, on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc