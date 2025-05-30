Rosemary Shrager to kick off Wimborne Folk Festival with live demo supporting food poverty cause

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager is set to open the Wimborne Folk Festival on Saturday, 7 June, with a live cooking demonstration at Wimborne Community Garden. The event aims to raise awareness of food poverty in southern England and support the Two Wheels for Meals fundraising initiative.
Shrager, known for her television appearances and culinary expertise, will showcase how to prepare affordable and nutritious meals using store-cupboard essentials. The demonstration is part of her involvement in the Two Wheels for Meals challenge, a 450-mile cycling journey from Land’s End in Cornwall to the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent, scheduled from 1 to 18 June. The initiative seeks to raise funds for food poverty and welfare charities across the south of England.
All profits from food, drink, and plant stalls at the event will be donated to the Hendy Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hendy Group car dealership. The foundation will distribute the funds to various charities addressing food poverty and welfare issues in the region.
The community garden will open at 2:00 PM, offering entertainment, refreshments, and a plant sale, with Shrager's cooking demonstration commencing at 4:00 PM. The event is open to all attendees.
Shrager aims to raise at least £100,000 through her cycling challenge. Donations can be made via the Hendy Foundation website.
In preparation for the challenge, Shrager has undergone a significant personal health transformation, losing over three stone through consistent exercise and training. She has described this journey as a "second chance at life" and the best birthday gift as she approaches 75.
For more information or to contribute to the cause, visit:www.hendyfoundation.org.
Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post