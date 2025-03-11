WHEN Romesh Ranganathan, a maths teacher at the state-run Hazelwick School, decided to trade quadratic equations for punchlines, he had no idea he was stepping into a world that would catapult him to international stardom.

Armed with his trademark dry, self-deprecating humour and a deadpan delivery, Ranganathan struck a chord with audiences, emerging as a household name in comedy.

Ranganathan’s latest venture, Can’t Knock the Hustle, is a travelogue that takes him across India, the US, South Korea, and Canada, exploring how different cultures approach work-life balance.

“Stand ups often deliver a show completely unchecked by logic. We decided to film a series exploring what I’d said on stage and whether I was right. This show confirms the suspicion that I often don’t know what I’m talking about,” Ranganathan commented, announcing the show.

The four-part series will be aired on Sky Max and streaming service NOW this year, and follows from his hit debut arena tour, Hustle, last year. Hustle has garnered positive reviews from critics, and has been a commercial success, with many shows selling out.

Born in March 1978 to Sri Lankan Tamil parents in Crawley, West Sussex, Ranganathan’s journey to success was anything but smooth.

At 12, his father left them, only to be arrested for fraud months later and sent to prison. The family home was repossessed, forcing Ranganathan, his mother Shanthi, and his siblings into a bed-and-breakfast before settling in a council house.

It was at Hazelwick School, where he later returned as a teacher, that he found his footing. There, he met his wife, Leesa, a dance teacher, and began to rebuild his sense of belonging.

Today, Ranganathan channels his struggles into his comedy, using his British Sri Lankan identity as a lens to explore race, cultural differences, and personal insecurities. His inability to speak Tamil, his constant run ins with his mother, and even his drooping right eyelid (caused by ptosis) become fodder for his routines. His mother often joins him on his shows, their witty exchanges adding a layer of authenticity to his performances.

His previous hosting roles have included the BBC reboot of The Weakest Link, Play To The Whistle, Judge Romesh, and The Ranganation. As an actor, he’s created and starred in sitcoms including Sky’s The Reluctant Landlord and Romantic Getaway, and BBC’s Avoidance.

Since 2019, he has joined forces with Rob Beckett for series Rob & Romesh Vs… which sees the pair try a string of new things and popular worlds – from MMA fighting to country music.

Last year, he bought a stake in Coughlans Bakery, which operates a chain of 31 shops.

He recently took up running and took part in the London marathon for the first time in 2024 to raise money for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a suicide prevention charity. He plans to do so again this year.