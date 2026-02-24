Skip to content
Romeo Beckham walks for Burberry as London Fashion Week show revives classic city style

Collection leans into trench coat heritage with a modern, urban mood

Romeo Beckham Burberry London Fashion Week

His appearance added to a line-up that reflected the label’s long-standing ties with British pop culture

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 24, 2026
Highlights

  • Romeo Beckham joins a high-profile cast on the runway
  • Star-filled front row signals renewed confidence around the brand
  • Collection leans into trench coat heritage with a modern, urban mood

A celebrity moment on the runway

Romeo Beckham stepped onto the catwalk as Burberry closed London Fashion Week with a show that blended celebrity appeal and brand heritage. His appearance added to a line-up that reflected the label’s long-standing ties with British pop culture and fashion families.

A front row echoing Burberry’s heyday

The audience reflected a broad cross-section of film, music and fashion figures. Among those attending were Kristin Scott Thomas, Matthew Macfadyen, Jason Statham and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Supermodel Kate Moss attended with her daughter Lila Moss, while actor Stellan Skarsgård was also spotted among guests, reinforcing the sense of a show rooted in star power.

Romeo Beckham Burberry London Fashion Week Accessories, including subtly brogued footwear and practical bags, reinforced a sense of functionalityGetty Images

Trench coats reimagined at Old Billingsgate

Staged at Old Billingsgate, the presentation placed the trench coat at its centre. Creative director Daniel Lee explored variations of the signature piece, from cropped and pleated designs to fluid evening interpretations and oversized silhouettes.

Details such as softened epaulettes, shifting cuffs and relaxed belts underscored a focus on reinvention rather than nostalgia. Accessories, including subtly brogued footwear and practical bags, reinforced a sense of functionality.

Romeo Beckham Burberry London Fashion Week he collection favoured black and white tones with accents of deep purple and blueGetty Images

An urban mood with British pragmatism

The collection favoured black and white tones with accents of deep purple and blue, creating a moody palette that felt distinctly urban. Relaxed layering and tactile contrasts, from leather and shearling to satin and sequins, mirrored the practical yet expressive way Londoners dress.

With its confident staging and emphasis on wardrobe staples, the show signalled a brand reconnecting with its identity while tapping into the city’s everyday style rhythms.

More For You

