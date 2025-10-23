Rohit leads India to 264-9 after Kohli’s second straight duck

Highlights:

Rohit Sharma scored 73 in India’s total of 264-9 against Australia

Virat Kohli dismissed for a duck for the second match in a row

Shreyas Iyer hit 61 in a 118-run stand with Rohit

Adam Zampa took 4-60 for Australia

ROHIT SHARMA scored 73 as India made 264-9 in the second one-day international against Australia on Thursday, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the second match in a row.

With Australia having won the rain-affected opening game in Perth by seven wickets, they can seal the three-match series with another win.

Rohit used his experience to get through a testing spell from Josh Hazlewood before finding his rhythm, hitting seven fours and two sixes in his 97-ball innings.

Shreyas Iyer (61) added useful support in a 118-run stand with Rohit after Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to field at a sold-out Adelaide Oval.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the most successful bowler with 4-60.

Hazlewood bowled tightly early on, delivering 13 dot balls in a row, before Xavier Bartlett provided the breakthrough. Playing in place of Nathan Ellis, Bartlett dismissed Shubman Gill, who advanced down the pitch and chipped a catch to Marsh at mid-off.

Kohli then came in, looking for runs after an eight-ball duck in Perth, but he was out for another duck, trapped lbw by Bartlett after four deliveries. India were 17-2 after seven overs. It was the first time Kohli had been dismissed for consecutive ducks in his ODI career.

Rohit steadied the innings and hit two sixes in three balls off Mitchell Owen in the 19th over as he reached his 59th half-century from 74 balls.

Iyer completed his fifty from 67 deliveries before Marsh brought back Mitchell Starc, who removed Rohit in the first over of his second spell when Hazlewood caught a mis-timed pull shot in the deep.

Iyer fell three overs later to Zampa, edging onto his stumps. Zampa also dismissed KL Rahul (11), Axar Patel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (8) as India closed on 264-9.

(With inputs from agencies)